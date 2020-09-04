Bergen Performing Arts Center Onsite Classes Resume at The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC by

Thursday, September 03 2020 @ 06:42 PM EDT

“We have been on a virtual platform since mid-March and there is great excitement within our community to return to in-person instruction with safety and health leading the way,” Alexander Diaz, the school’s Creative Director, said. “Students have an opportunity to learn live or online. We have it all!”

The onsite classes will follow safety protocols based on the CDC and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s guidelines. The plan, which was designed in consultation with local health authorities, is posted on the school’s website.

Fall classes begin Sept. 14 and will initially be run just online. Starting Sept. 29, a selection of theater and dance classes will add the option to attend onsite. All the classes will still be livestreamed. School officials hope this provides families the flexibility and comfort to do what they feel is best for their children as they continue to pursue their artistic passions.

All Early Childhood classes will remain online-only programs for now.

The classes will culminate with a livestream sharing presentation at the end of the school year for families and friends to enjoy. The school also plans to present its annual Showtime Junior show, which will be Aladdin, Junior this year.

To view the class schedule and safety guidelines, visit www.bergenpac.org/education/programs

Parents with questions can also feel free to email [email protected]

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

