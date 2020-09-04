Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Named LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by

Tuesday, September 01 2020 @ 06:44 PM EDT

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Awards Bergen New Bridge Top Score, Lauds “Equitable and Inclusive Care”

(Paramus, NJ) – Paramus, NJ – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, for the second year in a row, has achieved the designation of "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020.

The Healthcare Equality Index is used by LGBTQ+ patients and their families to find facilities that provide equitable and inclusive care. The designation was awarded in the 12th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released today. Bergen New Bridge is 1 of only 495 in the Country to achieve this designation.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community. Bergen New Bridge joins them in striving to ensure the healthcare and emotional needs of this community is met with empathy and understanding.

“Maintaining an inclusive, welcoming, and compassionate environment for our patients, long term care residents, staff, and all the communities we serve is essential to our mission,” said Deborah Visconi, President and Chief Executive Officer for Bergen New Bridge. “As we continue to battle COVID-19, we have seen the disproportionate toll it has taken on the LGBTQ+ population. Fueled by this and our recent Community Health Needs Assessment, which outlined the importance of recognizing and addressing social determinants of health and providing access to care to underserved communities, we are taking our commitment even further and will debut our LGBTQ+ Wellness Center at the end of September,” added Visconi. “It is validating to have received this designation as we continue to put action to our words and further our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all.”

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

