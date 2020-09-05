Bergen County Donates Computers to Local Food Pantries by

Friday, September 04 2020 @ 06:18 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK- On Thursday September 3rd, 2020 Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, and Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III donated a refurbished county computer to the Saint Vincent de Paul food pantry at the Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack. Commissioner Zur has worked closely with food pantries across the county as part of her work with the Bergen County Food Security Task Force.

“Our food pantries have been stretched beyond capacity throughout this pandemic, and having access to technology is vital in enabling them to support their clients and connect them to a myriad of services available,” said Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur. “The County of Bergen stands ready to support our pantries and provide them with these valuable tools.”

Advertisement