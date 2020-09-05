Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 05 2020 @ 04:09 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 05 2020 @ 04:09 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Donates Computers to Local Food Pantries

    Share
15 Food Pantries are receiving computers from the county to help them become more efficient and effective as they carry out their critical mission of feeding those in need in Bergen County

HACKENSACK- On Thursday September 3rd, 2020 Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, and Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III donated a refurbished county computer to the Saint Vincent de Paul food pantry at the Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack. Commissioner Zur has worked closely with food pantries across the county as part of her work with the Bergen County Food Security Task Force.

“Our food pantries have been stretched beyond capacity throughout this pandemic, and having access to technology is vital in enabling them to support their clients and connect them to a myriad of services available,” said Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur. “The County of Bergen stands ready to support our pantries and provide them with these valuable tools.”

Photo Caption: (L-R) Bergen County IT Professional Michael Bendzak, Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, Vilma Sonntag, County Executive James J. Tedesco III, and Father Octavio Gonzalez
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County Donates Computers to Local Food Pantries
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost