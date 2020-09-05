Bergen County Donates Computers to Local Food Pantries
HACKENSACK- On Thursday September 3rd, 2020 Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, and Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III donated a refurbished county computer to the Saint Vincent de Paul food pantry at the Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack. Commissioner Zur has worked closely with food pantries across the county as part of her work with the Bergen County Food Security Task Force.
“Our food pantries have been stretched beyond capacity throughout this pandemic, and having access to technology is vital in enabling them to support their clients and connect them to a myriad of services available,” said Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur. “The County of Bergen stands ready to support our pantries and provide them with these valuable tools.”Photo Caption: (L-R) Bergen County IT Professional Michael Bendzak, Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, Vilma Sonntag, County Executive James J. Tedesco III, and Father Octavio Gonzalez
