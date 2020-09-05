Valley Medical Group Welcomes Board Certified Gastroenterologist Anish A. Patel, MD by

Friday, September 04 2020 @ 06:22 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 4, 2020 — Valley Health System is proud to announce that board-certified gastroenterologist Anish A. Patel, MD has joined Valley Medical Group’s Center for Digestive Health.

Dr. Patel attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine and Richmond University Medical Center and completed three fellowships in Gastroenterology, Advanced Endoscopy and Clinical Nutrition from Columbia University Medical Center. He is board certified in Gastroenterology.

Dr. Patel spent an extra year receiving training and education specifically for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a procedure used to diagnose diseases of the gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas and liver and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), a minimally invasive procedure to assess digestive diseases. He believes there is a growing need for EUS and is happy to offer this technique to his patients. Dr. Patel also received an additional year of training and education in clinical nutrition and applies it to every patient.

“I approach each patient individually and recognize that everyone deserves a treatment plan tailored specifically to them,” Dr. Patel said. “I also believe there should be more of a focus on what we are eating and putting into our bodies.

In addition to ERCP and EUS, Dr. Patel performs other GI procedures such as endoscopy, colonoscopy, endoscopic mucosal resection and video capsule endoscopy.

Dr. Patel was born in England and completed his residency training at Richmond University Medical Center (formerly known as St. Vincent's Medical Center) in Staten Island, NY.

