Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 05 2020 @ 04:09 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 05 2020 @ 04:09 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Valley Medical Group Welcomes Board Certified Gastroenterologist Anish A. Patel, MD

    Share

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 4, 2020 — Valley Health System is proud to announce that board-certified gastroenterologist Anish A. Patel, MD has joined Valley Medical Group’s Center for Digestive Health.

Dr. Patel attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine and Richmond University Medical Center and completed three fellowships in Gastroenterology, Advanced Endoscopy and Clinical Nutrition from Columbia University Medical Center. He is board certified in Gastroenterology.

Dr. Patel spent an extra year receiving training and education specifically for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a procedure used to diagnose diseases of the gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas and liver and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), a minimally invasive procedure to assess digestive diseases. He believes there is a growing need for EUS and is happy to offer this technique to his patients. Dr. Patel also received an additional year of training and education in clinical nutrition and applies it to every patient.

“I approach each patient individually and recognize that everyone deserves a treatment plan tailored specifically to them,” Dr. Patel said. “I also believe there should be more of a focus on what we are eating and putting into our bodies.

In addition to ERCP and EUS, Dr. Patel performs other GI procedures such as endoscopy, colonoscopy, endoscopic mucosal resection and video capsule endoscopy.

Dr. Patel was born in England and completed his residency training at Richmond University Medical Center (formerly known as St. Vincent's Medical Center) in Staten Island, NY.

Dr. Patel’s office is located at 140 East Ridgewood Avenue, Suite 525 South, Paramus, NJ, 07652. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Patel, please call 201-614-6130.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Valley Medical Group Welcomes Board Certified Gastroenterologist Anish A. Patel, MD
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost