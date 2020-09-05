CELEBRATE HALFWAY TO ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB by

Thursday, September 03 2020 @ 06:24 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Allendale, NJ (September 2, 2020) – The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, providing an authentic Irish experience with a menu that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites, today announced its annual celebration of Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub pulls out all the stops for its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration – its favorite holiday of the year. While St. Patrick’s Day this year may have been cut short, The Shannon Rose is looking ahead to next year and celebrating that it’s only six months away.

On Thursday, September 17, enjoy live music outdoors from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at both Clifton and Ramsey locations. Indulge in classic Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage, Harp-battered fish ‘n chips and bangers and mash while sipping on your favorite beer or Irish whiskey. Dining rooms at both Clifton and Ramsey have reopened at 25% capacity. Guests are encouraged to make add their name to the Open Table wait list on www.theshannonrose.com.

For those who would prefer to celebrate at home, The Shannon Rose is offering a complete pub-inspired meal to-go. Families can enjoy four Dublin burgers featuring Irish cheddar cheese and Irish bacon on a toasted English muffin with lettuce, beefsteak tomato and red onion, along with an order of corned beef spring rolls and bone-in wings in your choice of sauce. The to-go meal is $59, and the first 50 guests to order will receive a free t-shirt.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub provides a chef-driven menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, offering fare that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites. For its thirsty guests, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features a wide selection of beers, premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, along with a variety of hand-crafted cocktails. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more.

For more information on The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, its menu or ongoing events and promotions, or to join its Pub Club, visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

About The Shannon Rose Irish Pub

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for. Featuring 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more. For more information, please visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

