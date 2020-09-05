RIDGEWOOD STUDENT NAMED TO DEAN'S LIST AT BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Wolfgang Whalen of Ridgewood in Bergen County, NJ, has been named to the Dean’s List at Berkeley College for the spring 2020 semester.

“The work ethic and talent of these students will serve them well as they prepare to graduate and progress toward their future success,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.

Berkeley College students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better with a minimum of 12 academic credits qualify for the Dean’s List.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for seven consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

