BERKELEY COLLEGE CO-SPONSORS WOMEN BUSINESS LEADERS FORUM HOSTED BY NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION by

Friday, September 04 2020 @ 06:29 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

As Berkeley College embarks on its 90th academic year as a career-focused institution of higher learning, the need to support businesses and provide well-prepared professionals for today’s demanding workforce has never been greater. The College continues its efforts serving as a resource to the business community as companies and nonprofit service organizations begin to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Berkeley College is honored to be among the sponsors of the NJBIA Women Business Leaders Forum. From our inception, we have always been proud to support dynamic women on their career paths,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.

In addition to co-sponsoring the Women Business Leaders Forum hosted by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association on September 8-11, 2020, Berkeley College professionals will moderate and participate in one of the breakout panel sessions and lead career coaching sessions.

The breakout panel session titled “Online Strategy: Creating a Diverse Online/Social Media Presence that is Memorable and Helps Women Thrive in the New Normal,” will be held on Friday, September 11 at 11 a.m. and be available on demand. Participants will learn how to build their brand, improve their on-camera confidence and grow their businesses. This session is designed for established professionals, business owners and community-based leaders poised for even greater success. Moderating the sessions will be Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College (above, bottom left.) Panelists will be Rachel Schulties, Chief Operating Officer (above, top right,) Marketsmith, Inc.; Syleecia Thompson, DBA, Professor, Management, Larry L. Luing School of Business®, Berkeley College and CEO, DYG Management Group, LLC (above, top left;) and Adel Wilson, Founder and CEO of Celebrity Media Group (above, bottom left.)

After registering for the event, participants may choose for one-on-one virtual appointments on Coaching and Networking, Resume Building, or Getting a LinkedIn Profile Makeover. Professionals from Berkeley College leading these sessions include Jasmine Briggs-Rogers, Director of Career Services; Flore Dorcely-Mohr, Director, Career Services Online/Paramus; Michele Figueroa, Director, Career Services Reporting & Technology; Rovena Passero, Career Counselor; and Rosa Santana, Assistant Director, Career Services.

The Women Business Leaders Forum hosted by NJBIA brings the business community together to be inspired and empowered, to form an agenda that will increase gender diversity in corporate leadership, and to build successful businesses. The four-day virtual agenda offers an immense number of resources to choose from, ranging from the keynote speakers and breakout panels to individual coaching sessions, executive-style TED talks, a virtual marketplace and an awards program. To view the entire schedule click here.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for seven consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

