Update on the Health of Rocco the Pit Bull Terrier by

Friday, September 04 2020 @ 06:42 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Public Information has issued the following statement concerning Rocco the pit bull terrier:

“On September 1st, Rocco’s family surrendered him to the Bergen County Animal Shelter based upon a recommendation given to the family by their personal veterinarian due to lameness of a hind limb for a four to five month duration.

Upon intake, it was observed that Rocco was unable to walk, his right hind leg was deformed and he kept falling down. His left hind leg could not sustain his weight. He was stabilized with a sling and taken directly to the medical department for an evaluation by the Supervising Veterinarian. A full physical exam and diagnostics including blood work and x-rays were performed by the Supervising Veterinarian upon intake and it was discovered that Rocco is likely suffering from terminal cancer.

