Update on the Health of Rocco the Pit Bull Terrier
Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Public Information has issued the following statement concerning Rocco the pit bull terrier:
“On September 1st, Rocco’s family surrendered him to the Bergen County Animal Shelter based upon a recommendation given to the family by their personal veterinarian due to lameness of a hind limb for a four to five month duration.
Upon intake, it was observed that Rocco was unable to walk, his right hind leg was deformed and he kept falling down. His left hind leg could not sustain his weight. He was stabilized with a sling and taken directly to the medical department for an evaluation by the Supervising Veterinarian. A full physical exam and diagnostics including blood work and x-rays were performed by the Supervising Veterinarian upon intake and it was discovered that Rocco is likely suffering from terminal cancer.We are happy to report that earlier this morning, Rocco’s family reclaimed him after learning of his condition. Rocco, reunited with his family, will continue to receive the necessary veterinary care he needs in a hospice environment of his owner’s designation. We wish Rocco the very best and will continue to help him and his owner any way we can going forward.”
