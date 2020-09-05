Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 05 2020 @ 04:09 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, September 05 2020 @ 04:09 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Update on the Health of Rocco the Pit Bull Terrier

    Share

Hackensack, N.J. – The Bergen County Office of Public Information has issued the following statement concerning Rocco the pit bull terrier:
“On September 1st, Rocco’s family surrendered him to the Bergen County Animal Shelter based upon a recommendation given to the family by their personal veterinarian due to lameness of a hind limb for a four to five month duration.

Upon intake, it was observed that Rocco was unable to walk, his right hind leg was deformed and he kept falling down. His left hind leg could not sustain his weight. He was stabilized with a sling and taken directly to the medical department for an evaluation by the Supervising Veterinarian. A full physical exam and diagnostics including blood work and x-rays were performed by the Supervising Veterinarian upon intake and it was discovered that Rocco is likely suffering from terminal cancer.

We are happy to report that earlier this morning, Rocco’s family reclaimed him after learning of his condition. Rocco, reunited with his family, will continue to receive the necessary veterinary care he needs in a hospice environment of his owner’s designation. We wish Rocco the very best and will continue to help him and his owner any way we can going forward.”
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Update on the Health of Rocco the Pit Bull Terrier
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost