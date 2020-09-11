Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Summer Camp for Bereaved Youngsters by

(Hackensack, New Jersey; September 10, 2020) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund awarded a $2,000 grant to Atlantic Home Care and Hospice to benefit Camp Clover in Morristown, New Jersey. Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, the NNJCF concentrates on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment.

The Fund remembers DeAnna Stark Pasciuto and contributes to qualified charitable organizations for cancer research, families touched by cancer, and scholarships for female student-athletes looking to pursue medical careers. "I chose this organization because it serves children, like my own, whom have lost a parent. It offers them the opportunity to meet and make connections to children in similar circumstances and also brings grieving families together. The camp is completely free for campers and staffed through volunteers. I felt that the camp represents everything the Fund stands for and directly connects with both our mission and my late wife's giving and caring nature," said Michael Pasciuto, husband of the late DeAnna Stark Pasciuto and the Fund's advisor.

Camp Clover is a four-day bereavement camp for children located at Camp Riverbend in Warren, New Jersey. The special camp is provided free-of-charge and supported through donations for youngsters in first through eighth grades. A supportive place is provided for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one in their lives.

For 22 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.

"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors address issues they care about through flexible charitable giving. Now, more than ever, as our region navigates through a pandemic, these charitable funds are making greater impact on the wellbeing of communities," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.

