CLOSINGS UNDERWAY AT 99 HUDSON AS JERSEY CITY HIGH-RISE REPORTS STRONG SALES VELOCITY ON HUDSON RIVER WATERFRONT

Friday, September 11 2020 @ 05:19 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

JERSEY CITY, NJ, September 9, 2020 – 99 Hudson, the iconic high-rise condominium tower soaring 79 stories above the Hudson River waterfront in Downtown Jersey City, is celebrating one of the most important milestones in its sales program. Closings are underway at the Perkins Eastman-designed glass and limestone building, with its first residents having already moved in.

The newsworthy announcement from developer COA 99 Hudson, LLC comes on the heels of a strong spring/summer sales period that defied expectations in the face of the COVID-19 restrictions. Despite challenges created by the global pandemic, approximately 300 new condominium owners will be moving in over the next 99 days. 99 Hudson recorded six new sales in the past week alone, demonstrating how strongly its luxury homes, world-class amenities and outstanding location facing Manhattan’s iconic skyline continue to resonate with buyers, reports The Marketing Directors, its exclusive marketing and sales agent.

“The vision for 99 Hudson is now a reality,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “This building was conceptualized as a shining landmark in Jersey City’s skyline, enticing buyers from both sides of the Hudson River and beyond with its all-encompassing waterfront neighborhood location, ultra-luxury homes, and highly sophisticated urban lifestyle. We’re thrilled to now see buyers turn into residents and start enjoying the elevated lifestyle here.”

Sales at 99 Hudson have run the full spectrum of the luxury property’s well-appointed floor plans, from studios to white box Penthouse homes. Current prices range from $548,000 to over $4,000,000 for homes offering up to 2,500 square feet of living space, including a limited number of expansive, top-floor Penthouse residences. Select homes offer balconies.

Residences feature open layouts with floor-to-ceilings windows that bathe the homes in natural light and frame dramatic vistas of the Manhattan skyline, World Trade Center, New York Harbor and Statue of Liberty. Stylish finishes include oak flooring, kitchens with quartz stone countertops, stainless steel Kohler fixtures and a premium suite of Bosch appliances; and spa-like master bathrooms with custom millwork and Italian ceramic statuario flooring and wall tiles. All cabinetry throughout these elegant homes has been imported from Italy. Each residence will also have a Bosch washer and dryer.

Enhancing residents’ lives is 65,000 square feet of world-class indoor and outdoor amenities which begin with a dramatic and welcoming triple height lobby with Jura limestone, a grand chandelier, stunning onyx feature wall and private, off-street porte-cochere providing secure access by car or foot.

Inside, health and wellness is fostered by a state-of-the-art 3,800 square-foot Fitness Center and dedicated yoga and Pilates studio. Social interaction and a communal vibe will be created by a game room with card rooms and pool and foosball tables, golf simulator, screening room with bar, children’s playroom, demonstration kitchen, and work café. The 99 Hudson Club Room features a library, flat screen TV, and lounging, dining, and entertaining spaces. There is also a 24-hour concierge.

Outside, a resort-style lifestyle awaits on the 8th floor amenity deck which boasts, an 80 by 50-foot swimming pool, cabanas for lounging, indoor and outdoor lounge and dining area with BBQ grills, playground, dog run and landscaped green lawn. 99 Hudson also offers an exclusive, residents-only spa with hot tub, wet and dry lounges, steam room, dry sauna, showers, spa terrace and private massages. An impressive 7,500 square feet has been dedicated to open space and pedestrian plazas.

“The market has spoken, making 99 Hudson arguably the best-selling condominium building in the region,” said Edwin Blanco, Sales Manager at 99 Hudson. “Now that closings are underway, we expect buyer excitement and sales momentum to increase even further this fall as we unveil designer model homes and welcome our homeowners.”

Standing directly across the Hudson River from the World Trade Center, 99 Hudson boasts a prime location at the intersection of Hudson and Greene Streets, just steps from the Exchange Place PATH station which whisks commuters to business and entertainment centers in midtown Manhattan and New York’s Financial District. NY Waterway ferries provide service to the 39th Street and Battery Park City terminals. Also, right outside the front door is the Exchange Place Light Rail station which provides direct access to other “Gold Coast” locales.

Downtown Jersey City has fast made a name for itself in the New York Metropolitan social, arts and cultural scene and is bustling with shopping and entertainment venues. 99 Hudson lies a short walk from the pedestrian-friendly Newark Avenue -- a hotbed of dining and nightlight. Residents also have direct access to 1,500 acres of waterfront park and 19 miles of Hudson River biking and jogging pathways.

For more information on 99 Hudson, please visit www.99HudsonLiving.com or call 201.371.7782. The building’s state-of-the-art sales gallery is located at 101 Hudson Street,

Suite #3602, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 35 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York with offices and sales teams active across North America, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully sell-out hundreds of new developments accounting for more than $30 billion in total sales.

About Perkins Eastman

