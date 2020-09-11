Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 11 2020 @ 08:23 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 11 2020 @ 08:23 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

BERGEN COUNTY TO INSTALLS 12 ADDITIONAL SECURE BALLOT DROP BOXES; ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS

    Share

HACKENSACK ---- Working to comply with Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order that mandates each county have secure ballot drop boxes, the Bergen County Board of Elections is pleased to announce that there will be 18 such drop boxes throughout the county.

The drop boxes will be outside the following locations:

·         Bergenfield                             198 North Washington Ave (Borough Hall in Rear)

·         Demarest                                 118 Serpentine Road (Borough Hall)

·         Englewood                              2-10 North Van Brunt Street (City Hall)

·         Fair Lawn                               8-01 Fair Lawn Avenue (behind Borough Hall)

·         Fort Lee                                  1355 Inwood Terrace/Anderson Avenue Circular Drive (Fort Lee Community Center)

·         Hackensack                             One Bergen County Plaza (County Administration Building)

·         Hasbrouck Heights                 320 Boulevard (behind Borough Hall)          

·         Hillsdale                                  380 Hillsdale Avenue (Borough Hall parking lot)

·         North Arlington                      214 Ridge Road (Borough Hall)

·         Oakland                                  One Municipal Plaza (Borough Hall, across from Library)

·         Old Tappan                             227 Old Tappan Road (Borough Hall)

·         Paramus                                   1 Jockish Square (Borough Hall, outside main entrance)

·         Ramsey                                   30 Wyckoff Avenue (Rear of Library)

·         Ridgefield                               725 Slocum Avenue (Ridgefield Community Center)

·         Ridgewood                             131 North Maple Avenue (Village Hall)

·         Rutherford                              176 Park Avenue (Borough Hall)

·         Teaneck                                   818 Teaneck Road (Municipal Building, North Entrance)

·         Wyckoff                                  340 Franklin Avenue (Municipal Building)

The County is currently waiting for delivery of the 12 new drop boxes.  Once delivered, they will be installed.  The drop boxes in Demarest, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Ramsey, Ridgewood and Rutherford were in place for the Primary. An alternative to mailing voted mail-in ballots at local post offices, the drop boxes were paid for by the State of New Jersey.

Ballots will be picked up regularly, and brought to the Board of Elections offices for immediate processing.   The last pick-up will be at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd. Voters may also chose to mail their ballots at the post office or bring their own ballot to their polling place on election day.

Access to ballot drop boxes is 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Ballots must be in a drop box by 8:00 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, November 3, when the boxes will be locked.  Ballots left after 8:00 p.m. on election night will be considered late and not counted.

For more information visit https://co.bergen.nj.us/bergen-county-board-of-elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • BERGEN COUNTY TO INSTALLS 12 ADDITIONAL SECURE BALLOT DROP BOXES; ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost