BERGEN COUNTY TO INSTALLS 12 ADDITIONAL SECURE BALLOT DROP BOXES; ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS

Friday, September 11 2020 @ 05:22 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK ---- Working to comply with Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order that mandates each county have secure ballot drop boxes, the Bergen County Board of Elections is pleased to announce that there will be 18 such drop boxes throughout the county.

The drop boxes will be outside the following locations:

· Bergenfield 198 North Washington Ave (Borough Hall in Rear)

· Demarest 118 Serpentine Road (Borough Hall)

· Englewood 2-10 North Van Brunt Street (City Hall)

· Fair Lawn 8-01 Fair Lawn Avenue (behind Borough Hall)

· Fort Lee 1355 Inwood Terrace/Anderson Avenue Circular Drive (Fort Lee Community Center)

· Hackensack One Bergen County Plaza (County Administration Building)

· Hasbrouck Heights 320 Boulevard (behind Borough Hall)

· Hillsdale 380 Hillsdale Avenue (Borough Hall parking lot)

· North Arlington 214 Ridge Road (Borough Hall)

· Oakland One Municipal Plaza (Borough Hall, across from Library)

· Old Tappan 227 Old Tappan Road (Borough Hall)

· Paramus 1 Jockish Square (Borough Hall, outside main entrance)

· Ramsey 30 Wyckoff Avenue (Rear of Library)

· Ridgefield 725 Slocum Avenue (Ridgefield Community Center)

· Ridgewood 131 North Maple Avenue (Village Hall)

· Rutherford 176 Park Avenue (Borough Hall)

· Teaneck 818 Teaneck Road (Municipal Building, North Entrance)

· Wyckoff 340 Franklin Avenue (Municipal Building)

The County is currently waiting for delivery of the 12 new drop boxes. Once delivered, they will be installed. The drop boxes in Demarest, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Ramsey, Ridgewood and Rutherford were in place for the Primary. An alternative to mailing voted mail-in ballots at local post offices, the drop boxes were paid for by the State of New Jersey.

Ballots will be picked up regularly, and brought to the Board of Elections offices for immediate processing. The last pick-up will be at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd. Voters may also chose to mail their ballots at the post office or bring their own ballot to their polling place on election day.

Access to ballot drop boxes is 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Ballots must be in a drop box by 8:00 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, November 3, when the boxes will be locked. Ballots left after 8:00 p.m. on election night will be considered late and not counted.

For more information visit https://co.bergen.nj.us/bergen-county-board-of-elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.

