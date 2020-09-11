New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Launches VIRTUAL Fall Arts Education Program by

Jazz, Hip Hop, Acting, Poetry, Beginner Band and More!

THE ARTS FOR STUDENTS ARE VITAL NOW MORE THAN EVER

Sign Up Now! Classes Start October 6

(Newark, New Jersey- September 10, 2020) With the sudden shift away from in classroom learning and the primary focus on core curriculum areas, many schools’ existing art and music programs have been put on hold or marginalized. With this in mind, NJPAC, a widely recognized leader in Arts Education and innovation, welcomes students from the entire state of New Jersey and from around the world to register for this year’s affordable VIRTUAL world-class performing arts classes.



Arts Education Vice President, Jennifer Tsukayama explains, “During these uncertain times, students need an outlet where they can connect with other students, build new artistic communities and grow and create what is important to them through their art forms. It is a priority that we remove as many barriers to participation as reasonably possible. Our Saturday class offerings in jazz, acting, band and hip hop are taught with the care and talents of professionally recognized faculty and staff."



All students signing up for any Arts Education class are also invited for FREE class called, IN THE MIX, a virtual meetup where students can express themselves making new friends, find creative inspiration or engage in topics related to social change and current events in the world.



At NJPAC, students are the priority where they have an important role to play. Every student is invited to find their voice and share their story. For more information and registration visit: njpac.org/arts-education or call 973.941.8929.



Class descriptions:



Band Together

Virtual after-school band for kids and teens



Come play with us (from home)!



Are you a beginner or intermediate musician? This band is for you! Learn online from professionals and perform together in a final at-home concert. This partnership between NJPAC and NJSO is part of M.A.N.Y. (Music Advancement for Newark Area Youth).



Grades: 5 – 10



Dates:

Full Year: Oct 6, 2020 – Apr 8, 2021

(break from Dec 18, 2020 – Jan 4, 2021)



Class Times:

Tuesdays & Thursdays

3:30PM – 5PM



Act Out Loud

Affordable online acting class for kids and teens



Bring the house down (from home).



Form a virtual troupe with other actors your age! Brainstorm, write and perform your own material in our online theater. Learn storytelling, creative collaboration and acting essentials. No experience necessary—you already have everything you need to succeed.



Ages: 10 – 15



Dates:

Fall: Oct 10, 2020 – Dec 19, 2020

Spring: Jan 23, 2021 – May 8, 2021



Class Times:

Saturdays

10AM – 12PM





Hip Hop Arts & Culture

Affordable online class for kids and teens



Your voice, your style, your moves!



Hip Hop is for everyone, everywhere! In our fall session, you’ll express yourself by making beats using music production apps, DJing at home, and beatboxing. No experience necessary—you already have everything you need to succeed.



Ages: 10 – 18



Class Times:

Saturdays

10AM – 12PM



Semester:

Fall: October 3 – Nov 21

Winter: January 23 – March 13

Spring: April 10 – May 15



Tuition:

Single Semester: $50

Full Year: $150



Free add-on! In The Mix

When you sign up for Hip Hop Arts & Culture, Students are invited to IN THE MIX—a virtual clubhouse for students across all NJPAC programs. Talk about what’s going on in their lives and around the world. Students will explore the issues and current events that matter to them most, from climate change to social justice. Students will connect and make friends, make art and make a difference! More details to come upon registration.



Wells Fargo Jazz for Teens

Affordable online jazz training program



Play by your own rules!



NJPAC’s jazz training program has gone digital! Develop your own style and strengths as you work with our faculty of world-class professional musicians. You’ll have group classes and perform live online with your ensemble. No previous jazz experience necessary—musicians and vocalists are welcome at any level of ability.



Ages: 13 – 18

Dates:

Fall: Oct 10, 2020 – Dec 19, 2020

Spring: Jan 9, 2021 – May 1, 2021



Class Times:

Saturday

11AM – 3PM



NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org



For more information or for a tour of the NJPAC Arts Education building on the NJPAC campus at 24 Rector St., contact:[email protected] or call (973) 941.8929.

About Arts [email protected]

NJPAC’s Arts Education offerings reach more than 60,000 students and families through live performances, in-school residency programs and arts training classes. These programs bring the joy of dance, music, theater, and poetry directly to the classroom. Through our innovative residencies, Teaching Artists create stimulating performing arts experiences that engage students’ imaginations and build self-confidence through positive self-expression. Our residencies help students learn to work together and develop their creative independence.



In addition to NJPAC’s innovative In-School Programs, the Arts Center’s comprehensive Arts Education Department offers an Arts Training Program that helps students at every level learn their artistic and technical skills they need to study acting, dance, instrumental music, vocal music, and musical theater. NJPAC also presents a SchoolTime Performance Series, which introduces students and their families to a world of entertainment and culture. NJPAC’s Arts Education programs feature professional artists from a wide variety of traditions and performances of music, dance, storytelling, puppetry, and more.

