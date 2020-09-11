Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 11 2020 @ 08:23 PM EDT
BERGEN COUNTY ZOO TO REOPEN IN TIME FOR LABOR DAY

Visitors must purchase tickets online at www.BergenCountyZoo.com
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the Bergen County Zoo, located in Van Saun County Park, has officially reopened to the general public just in time for Labor Day.

The Zoo will reopen with several newly installed upgrades to enforce social distancing and encourage proper hygiene including hand sanitizing dispensers, viewing barriers, and signage reminding visitors to follow CDC guidelines. The Bergen County Zoo has been closed since March as a measure to reduce high touch scenarios in effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“The Bergen County Zoo is one of the most cherished attractions in our parks system bringing joy to thousands of families each and every year. I understand how hard it has been for parents and families to find activities in the time COVID-19 and I am glad to announce that the Bergen County Zoo will reopen just in time for Labor Day” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

For entry, face masks must be worn at all times and visitors must temporarily purchase tickets in advance for morning or afternoon sessions at www.BergenCountyZoo.com. The Zoo will close daily between 12:30 – 2pm for cleaning. To ride the Train and Carousel, visitors must also purchase tickets in advance online.

Daily Operating Hours:

10 am – 12:30pm Morning Session

12:30 – 2:00pm Zoo closed for cleaning session

2:00 – 4:30pm Afternoon Session

Zoo closes at 4:30pm

Ticket Pricing for Bergen County Residents:

$6 – Bergen County adult residents (ages 15-61)

$4 – Children (ages 3-14)

$0 – Children under 3 and active military

$3 – Senior citizens (ages 61 and up)

Ticket Pricing for Non-Residents:

$10 – Bergen County adult residents (ages 15-61)

$7 – Children (ages 3-14)

$0 – Children under 3 and active military

$4 – Senior citizens (ages 61 and up)

The Bergen County Parks Department is dedicated to providing recreation opportunities for all, preserving open space, enhancing environmental health, and protecting significant cultural and historic site for current and future generations. The Bergen County Parks System which has been connecting people to nature for over 73 years, spans nearly 9,000 acres and includes a nationally accredited zoo, six golf courses, 21 parks, two horseback riding areas, an environmental center and nine historic sites
