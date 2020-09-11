Hackensack Meridian Health Shares Best Practices to Help America’s Businesses Return to Work Safely by

Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program helps business owners and schools navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and create a safe environment for employees and customers

September 8, 2020 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, launched a new program that helps business owners and schools navigate the COVID-19 crisis and create a safe work environment for employees, customers and students. Through this comprehensive new initiative, Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program, the health network that was at the epicenter of the pandemic earlier this year treating more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients shares expertise and resources to help organizations of all sizes and industries reopen safely.

“As New Jersey’s largest health network, Hackensack Meridian Health is partnering with businesses and schools in their reopening efforts based on our experiences and learnings during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program is designed to share best practices, resources and knowledge with any organization trying to recover from this devastating economic and health crisis.”

Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program shares best practices with companies regarding safety measures, cleanliness, education and testing. In addition, Hackensack Meridian Health team members work with companies to offer guidance and recommendations on the best policies and procedures to implement, how to protect customers and employees, how to promote risk mitigation strategies throughout the workplace and what to do if an employee or customer tests positive, among other offerings. Hackensack Meridian Health also helps offer guidance from a clinical perspective on the latest COVID-19 developments; environmental health and safety regarding facilities; marketing and communications recommendations around signage, as well as communication with a company’s clients, customers, students, employees, faculty and staff.

Since Hackensack Meridian Health launched this program in June, companies in New Jersey and beyond are working with the health network to reopen safely and continue to remain open safely during the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the dozens of organizations enrolled in the program include American Dream, Bell Works, Stevens Institute of Technology, Kent Place School, Onyx Equities LLC and Rumson Public Schools.

“As we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Onyx Equities is working closely with the experts at Hackensack Meridian Health to support the implementation of our reopening plan that will ensure our tenants' safe return and help meet their unique needs,” said John Saraceno, Jr., co-founder and managing principal, Onyx Equities LLC. “We look forward to working with the team at Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program in the weeks ahead to continue providing a superior offering to our tenants in the New York metro area during these unprecedented times.”

The program is tailored to meet the needs of any organization by offering three tiers of solutions that can fit any type, size and scale of business:

Tier 1: A hotline resource to ask questions to Hackensack Meridian Health’s subject matter experts, reopening business resources such as webinars, videos, checklists and weekly scientific update publications

Tier 2: All of Tier 1 offerings plus an on-site visit with Hackensack Meridian Health’s subject matter experts, site-specific recommendations, policy and procedure review and endorsements

Tier 3: All of Tier 2 offerings plus contact tracing assistance, and on-site COVID-19 testing

An additional service that has been popular with clients are live, virtual meetings with Hackensack Meridian Health’s subject matter experts where businesses and schools can ask questions and dive deep into their reopening efforts.

“As schools reopen, it is so important to be able to rely upon the expert advice of health care providers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marybeth Murphy, B.A., M.A., vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Stevens Institute of Technology. “Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program has been a pivotal resource for our leadership team, providing expert guidance to promote a safe environment for students, faculty and staff members returning to our campus. We are incredibly grateful for Hackensack Meridian Health’s counsel and assistance during these challenging times.”

Organizations interested in learning more about Reopening America: Hackensack Meridian Health’s Assist Program can visit https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/reopening/ for more information or contact the program at [email protected] or 732-869-2777.

