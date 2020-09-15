Four Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Nationally Recognized for Heart Failure Care by

Tuesday, September 15 2020 @ 06:57 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

American Heart Association Award recognizes Hackensack Meridian Health’s commitment to high-quality heart failure care

Edison, NJ, September 15, 2020 ― Four Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers received American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines®- Heart Failure Quality Achievement Awards.

The awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

“We are proud of our team members across the network for their focus on exceptional, leading-edge cardiac care,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Awards like this validate their dedication to providing the most compassionate and best care possible for all our patients.”

The medical centers earned the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

The Hackensack Meridian medical centers that received quality achievement awards, include the following.

Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, NJ, received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus & Target: HF Honor Roll Award

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ, received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Award

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ, received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Award

Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ, received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Silver Plus Award

The recognition levels; silver plus, gold, and gold plus, recognize the goal of treating patients with 85 percent or higher compliance to core standards of care outlined by the American Heart Association® over increasing lengths of time, culminating in two consecutive calendar years. The Target: HF Honor Roll Award recognizes hospitals achieving all three Target: Heart Failure care components for 50 percent or more of eligible patients with heart failure, discharged from the medical center, consistent with the time frame that is associated with the achievement award submission.

“We are pleased to recognize Hackensack Meridian Health for their commitment to heart failure care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. Many heart failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four of its hospitals are among the top hospitals in New Jersey for 2020-21, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the health system has more top-ranked hospitals than any system in New Jersey. Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States and earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About Get With The Guidelines

Advertisement