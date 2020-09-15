Valley Recognized for Achieving and Sustaining Excellence in Patient Experience by

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, September 14, 2020 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce it has been recognized for patient experience with the 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® and 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award in Patient Experience by Press Ganey.

Valley received the Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Experience in urgent care. The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award in Patient Experience was awarded to Valley for maintaining consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years in ambulatory surgery. The award recognizes top-performing clients from health care organizations nationwide on the basis of extraordinary achievement.

“We are proud to have received the Guardian of Excellence and the Pinnacle of Excellence Awards for delivering high-quality care and service to our patients and their families,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, Valley Health System. “These awards represent the priority Valley places in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.”

“The caregivers and staff of Valley Health System touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. “These awards reflect their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

