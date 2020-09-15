NY WATERWAY RESTORES DOWNTOWN FERRY SERVICE FROM PORT IMPERIAL IN WEEHAWKEN AND FROM HOBOKEN by

Tuesday, September 15 2020 @ 07:21 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

To further support the New York-New Jersey region’s recovery from the pandemic shutdown, NY Waterway is restoring commuter ferry service from Port Imperial in Weehawken to two Lower Manhattan terminals, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Pier 11/Wall Street, starting Monday, September 21.

Also on September 21, ferry service will resume from 14th Street in Hoboken and the Hoboken/ NJ TRANSIT Terminal to Lower Manhattan.

These restored routes are in addition to existing ferry service to the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken.

NY Waterway also has service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City from the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and from Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City.

Ferry service from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County makes stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and West 39th Street.

For complete schedules, visit nywaterway.com/WelcomeBack.

At West 39th Street, free NY Waterway buses are waiting for each arriving ferry and take customers on routes throughout Midtown Manhattan. To get back to the ferry, customers can visit the free Bus Locator app, available at nywaterway.com and see in real time where the buses are.

Port Imperial is served by free NY Waterway and Town of Weehawken buses, plus NJ TRANSIT buses and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. There also is low cost parking. Several other New Jersey terminals offer free or low-cost parking, plus NJ TRANSIT bus and Light Rail service.

All customers and employees must wear face coverings;

All NY Waterway ferries and buses have marked seating for social distancing;

All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and terminals are cleaned throughout the day;

All ferries, buses and terminals are thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized every night.

Call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com/WelcomeBack for information. Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Advertisement