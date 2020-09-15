Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County ReStore Celebrates its 3rd Anniversary! by

Tuesday, September 15 2020 @ 07:24 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The ReStore, which sells gently used donated furniture and household items, raises funds that support Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County’s mission of building decent, affordable homes for low income families in Bergen County. The 3rd Anniversary celebration is sponsored by Habitat Bergen’s corporate partner, Lakeland Bank.

Located at 121 Carver Ave in Westwood (the entrance to the store is on Hooper Ave), the ReStore is adhering to all social distancing and safety guidelines. Customers without a mask are not allowed entry, but they have the opportunity to purchase masks. The ReStore picks up new and gently used donations of furniture, light fixtures, household items, appliances, construction materials, and much more from individuals and corporate business partners. Visit the www.bergenrestore.org for specific donation information. The store is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm. Popular items to both donate and purchase are dining sets, chairs, couches, and dressers.

“There’s really something for everyone at the ReStore! From “Chabby-Chic” to classic pieces,” shared Teri Capparelli, ReStore Director, “Please come in and browse in our clean and bright showroom!”

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is to provide decent, affordable homes for hardworking Bergen County families. We join in a common goal with other affiliates of this international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low income families through a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat is a people-to-people partnership, which joins together all people regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status. For more information visit www.habitatbergen.org.

For more information contact Jane Cook at 201-457-1020 or [email protected]

