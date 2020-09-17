CarePlus Appoints Daniel Finch, MD, PMH-C, to Chief Medical Officer, Bolsters Medical Leadership Team by

Thursday, September 17 2020 @ 05:31 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

with New VP of Addiction Medicine and VP of Psychiatry

Community-based provider welcomes former Rutgers UBHC psychiatrist Jerry Joseph, MD, as VP of Addiction Medicine and promotes Tanya Lewis, MD, to VP of Psychiatry

Paramus, N.J. (September 15, 2020) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of Daniel Finch, MD, PMH-C, to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Finch will oversee CarePlus’ medical leadership team, which has recently been enhanced with the addition of Jerry Joseph, MD, in the role of VP of Addiction Medicine and the promotion of Tanya Lewis, MD, to VP of Psychiatry.

The expansion of CarePlus’ medical leadership team further solidifies the community-based provider’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive range of integrated primary and behavioral health services to the northern New Jersey community. Currently, the state is experiencing the challenge of psychiatrist shortages while at the same time, the need for mental health services is increasing dramatically as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Prior to, and throughout the pandemic, CarePlus has proactively worked to establish a deep bench of leading clinical experts to ensure it is well-equipped with qualified and capable psychiatrists to meet the rising demand for treatment spurred by the coronavirus.

“Since joining CarePlus in 2019, Dr. Finch has proven to be a tremendous asset to our organization. I have every confidence that as our new Chief Medical Officer, he will continue to make great strides to not only enhance client care through our innovative programs and wraparound services but to ensure CarePlus continues to be one of the state’s leading providers of integrated primary and behavioral health care,” said Joe Masciandaro, CEO and President of CarePlus.

Formerly serving as VP of Population Health Strategies and Director of Urgent Care Psychiatric Services at CarePlus, Dr. Finch specializes in urgent care and perinatal mental health. Dr. Finch is board-certified in adult psychiatry; however, he has extensive experience treating patients of all ages from those in early childhood to those in the geriatric population. Recently, Dr. Finch became the first and only physician in New Jersey to attain the perinatal mental health certification (PMH-C), which requires additional training in treating a woman's mental health during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Under his leadership, CarePlus recently launched its Maternal and Family Center to meet the mental health care needs for women and families who are trying to conceive, currently pregnant or postpartum, or who have suffered loss related to pregnancy or a young child.

Prior to joining CarePlus, Dr. Finch was employed by Hackensack University Medical Center from 2012 to 2019, punctuating his time there with the role of Chief of Emergency Psychiatry. In his new role at CarePlus, Dr. Finch will manage and provide strategic direction to the medical leadership team and spearhead several programs, including the newly established Maternal and Family Center. Dr. Finch is also involved with the New Jersey Psychiatric Association where he serves as the VP of the Northern Chapter and Chairman of the Ethics Committee.

Working with Dr. Finch to enhance behavioral health and addiction treatment services, Dr. Lewis and Dr. Joseph will hold supervisory roles for CarePlus’ clinical staff, overseeing program development, quality improvement initiatives, and supervision of medical staff. They will both serve as part of treatment planning teams for individual care coordination, which will enhance the collaboration of clinical leaders across CarePlus’ service and treatment lines to identify and implement best practices, develop innovative, integrated care models and ensure the proper execution of psychiatric evaluations and medication management.

A double board-certified adult and child/adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Lewis specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry and brings more than 10 years of clinical experience to her new role. She previously served as Adolescent Psychiatrist for CarePlus where she was instrumental in expanding the organization’s mental health services for children and families. Prior to joining CarePlus, Dr. Lewis was an Attending Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph is board-certified in adult psychiatry and specializes in Addiction Medicine. He is a member of the Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) and the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) and completed an Addiction Psychiatry fellowship from Albert Einstein School of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. Prior to joining CarePlus, Dr. Joseph was an outpatient psychiatrist at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care (UBHC). As VP of Addiction Medicine, Dr. Joseph will oversee CarePlus’ Addiction Recovery Services, which offers a full continuum of care for adults and adolescents in an outpatient setting.

“As community-based provider we are continually assessing the needs of the communities we serve to improve access to quality behavioral health and addiction treatment services to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs of the populations we serve,” added Masciandaro. “With the addition of Dr. Joseph and Dr. Lewis to our medical leadership team, we have truly established a renowned team of leading psychiatrists that position us to address key areas of focus that align with our designation as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center. This includes the enhancement of our addiction recovery services, a more robust continuum of services for children and families, and the establishment of our Maternal and Family Center.”

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

Advertisement