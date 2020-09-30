BERKELEY COLLEGE STUDENTS START THE FALL SEMESTER WITH WELCOME PACKAGES – “WE’RE GLAD YOU’RE BACK. STAY SAFE!” by

Tuesday, September 29 2020 @ 05:31 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“The Welcome Back Care Pack was designed with students in mind and to let them know we care,” said Jeunelle Sanabria, Director, Berkeley College Student Development and Campus Life. “We hope that students will utilize these items both on and off campus, and show their Berkeley College pride,” added Sanabria.

Social media comments voiced appreciation and more interest. “Great work,” “Nice,” and “That’s awesome!” they said.

