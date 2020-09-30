Northern NJ Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Awards Over $300,000 by

Tuesday, September 29 2020 @ 05:40 PM EDT

to Nonprofits in the Region Bringing Total for the Year to Over Half a Million Dollars

(Hackensack, New Jersey; September 28, 2020) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) announces a second round of 109 grants totaling $323,000 from its COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

The grants, averaging $3,000, were awarded to nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations serving people experiencing hardships from the pandemic in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union Counties. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses on civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, public health, and the arts.

This past spring, the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund was established to reach smaller grassroots organizations that might be overlooked by larger funds. In May, 54 grants totaling nearly $240,000 were awarded in the first round to nonprofit organizations serving Bergen County. Since its inception, the Fund has provided more than $550,000 in grants to 163 nonprofit organizations providing services in northern New Jersey.

