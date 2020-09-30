Habitat Bergen Hounds for Home! by

Tuesday, September 29 2020 @ 05:44 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

September 28, 2020 – Westwood, NJ

Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is hosting Homes for Hound, a fundraising initiative supported by Habitat volunteers who are building and customizing dog houses. Friends of Habitat Bergen can follow the activities on Facebook and Instagram and vote for their favorite team and/or doghouse.

The festivities will conclude on Saturday, October 3rd in the parking lot of the Habitat ReStore, located at 121 Carver Ave in Westwood. The winning Home for a Hound will be announced at this safe, outdoor event that will feature the competing dog houses, raffles and other fun activities. Event partners include the McInerney-Jansen Family Foundation, Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital, Elixir Kitchens, Conrads, and the Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue, which will bring some furry friends to the event.

Introducing our Teams!

Team One – Team Teri and the ReStore! Our ReStore Director and loyal ReStore volunteers and Habitat staff are working hard to create the best Home for a Hound!

Team Two – Habitat Greyheads – Our dedicated volunteer retirees Mike and Peter are lending their skills to create a Home for a Hound!

Team Three – Habitat Greyheads – More amazing talent from more Greyheads Joe and Ed!

Team Four – Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital lending their “Hound” expertise!

Team FIVE – Team Women Build! These ladies are going beyond building our actual homes and hosting DIY events to producing a fantastic and unique doghouse!

All proceeds from the event will benefit Habitat for Humanities current project at 95 Sand Road in Westwood, which is a single-family home for a veteran family. We have begun site work and will welcome volunteers later this fall! Visit habitatbergen.org for more information!

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is to provide decent, affordable homes for hardworking Bergen County families. We join in a common goal with other affiliates of this international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low income families through a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat is a people-to-people partnership, which joins together all people, regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status. For more information visit www.habitatbergen.org.

Advertisement