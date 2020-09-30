NY WATERWAY RESTORES WEEKEND FERRY SERVICE FROM PORT IMPERIAL IN WEEHAWKEN AND FROM HOBOKEN by

Tuesday, September 29 2020 @ 08:45 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

As New York City reopens its world-class restaurants, museums and other attractions, NY Waterway is restoring weekend ferry service from Port Imperial in Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken to the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, returning the ferry company to seven-day-a-week operation starting Saturday, October 3.

Ferries between Weehawken and Hoboken and West 39th Street will run every 30 minutes from 11:30am to 9:30pm Saturday and Sunday, allowing New Jersey residents to enjoy the best of the Big Apple as the region recovers from the pandemic shutdown. Visit nywaterway.com/weekends for complete schedules.

With low-cost parking at Port Imperial, taking the ferry can be faster and less expensive than driving through the Lincoln Tunnel and paying to park in Manhattan – and adds the breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline to the beginning and end of the trip.

NY Waterway’s seven-day mobile pass saves time and money for riders who also use the ferry during the week. Visit nywaterway.com/GetTickets.

At West 39th Street, free NY Waterway buses are waiting for each arriving ferry to take customers throughout Midtown Manhattan. To get back to the ferry, customers can use the Bus Locator on the free NY Waterway App, available at nywaterway.com and see in real time where their buses are.

Port Imperial is served by NJ TRANSIT buses and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. There also is low cost parking. Several other New Jersey terminals offer free or low-cost parking, plus NJ TRANSIT bus and Light Rail service.

To protect the health and safety of passengers and employees:

All customers and employees must wear face coverings;

All NY Waterway ferries and buses have marked seating for social distancing;

All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and terminals are cleaned throughout the day;

All ferries, buses and terminals are thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized every night.

NY Waterway offers weekday ferry service to the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and 14th Street in Hoboken.

NY Waterway also has service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City from Port Imperial, 14th Street in Hoboken, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and from Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City.

Ferries also run weekdays between Port Imperial, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor and Pier 11/Wall Street.

Ferry service from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County makes stops at Pier 11/Wall Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and West 39th Street.

For complete schedules, visit nywaterway.com/WelcomeBack.

For more info on the restarted weekend service including schedules visit nywaterway.com/weekends

