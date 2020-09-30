Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 30 2020 @ 02:05 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 30 2020 @ 02:05 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Alumni Trustee Assumes Spot on Bergen Board

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergen Community College board of trustees recently welcomed class of 2020 graduate Robert Krasowski as the student-elected alumni representative for the 2020-21 academic year. Krasowski will have full-voting rights during his one-year term. “As the alumni trustee, my foremost responsibility is to represent and advocate for the needs of our student community,” he said. “I want to ensure that the College and its policies continue to benefit the students and help them succeed in their journey through life. As campuses nationwide try to adapt to the COVID-19 outbreak, my most pressing objective is to ensure that the College and its students can safely and effectively accomplish their academic goals. I will be working very closely with the administration and the community to ensure that those goals are met.”

Krasowski earned his associate in arts degree in economics from Bergen in December 2019. He participated in many campus organizations, including serving as the president and founder of First Gen Success. In partnership with the College’s administration, First Gen Success educated and supported first-generation college students with academic resources, workshops and financial aid information.

“Bergen has been an important, formative part of my own development as a student, professional, and member of the community,” he said. “Many doors that had been formerly closed to me are now wide open, and I am truly grateful for the genuine connections formed with my peers and the faculty. I am very honored to now serve on the board of trustees, and this position represents a unique opportunity for me to contribute back to an incredible community that has given me and taught me so much.”

A lifelong Bergen County resident, Krasowski has enrolled at Rutgers University Business School, where he expects to earn a bachelor of science in finance.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
  Alumni Trustee Assumes Spot on Bergen Board
