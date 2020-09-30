Alumni Trustee Assumes Spot on Bergen Board
Krasowski earned his associate in arts degree in economics from Bergen in December 2019. He participated in many campus organizations, including serving as the president and founder of First Gen Success. In partnership with the College’s administration, First Gen Success educated and supported first-generation college students with academic resources, workshops and financial aid information.
“Bergen has been an important, formative part of my own development as a student, professional, and member of the community,” he said. “Many doors that had been formerly closed to me are now wide open, and I am truly grateful for the genuine connections formed with my peers and the faculty. I am very honored to now serve on the board of trustees, and this position represents a unique opportunity for me to contribute back to an incredible community that has given me and taught me so much.”
A lifelong Bergen County resident, Krasowski has enrolled at Rutgers University Business School, where he expects to earn a bachelor of science in finance.Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
