LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FIRST WEEK OF FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM by

Thursday, September 24 2020 @ 05:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Week one sites will be in Demarest, Ramsey, and Garfield

All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen, in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, will resume COVID-19 mobile testing next week with three locations in Demarest, Ramsey, and Garfield. The program which builds upon its success over the summer, will move to a regional testing approach and offer flu vaccinations in addition to COVID-19 saliva tests. Flu vaccinations are critical this year to prevent a combined outbreak of flu and COVID-19, which can further burden healthcare systems and increase complications for those who become ill.

Residents will be able to pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register please visit https://www.research.net/r/BNBMCCovidMobile. Residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.

All fall mobile testing sites will also offer a priority testing hour from 1:30 to 2:30pm for all Bergen County public school teachers, faculty, and staff from 1:30 to 2:30pm.

Regional Mobile Testing Site Dates and Community Partners:

Tuesday, September 29

Demarest with Closter, Cresskill, Dumont, Emerson, Harrington Park, Haworth & Oradell

Northern Valley Regional High School - 150 Knickerbocker Road, Demarest, NJ

Wednesday, September 30

Ramsey with Allendale, Mahwah, Montvale, Saddle River & Upper Saddle River

One Erie Plaza (Commuter Lot), Ramsey, NJ

Thursday, October 1

Garfield with Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Hasbrouck Heights, Lodi, Wallington & Wood-Ridge

Garfield Recreation Center: 466 Midland Avenue, Garfield, NJ

All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:

· 9am – 2:30pm for the general public

· 1:30 – 2:30pm priority hour for public school staff/faculty

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

Mobile testing is available on a first come, first serve basis and is free of charge to the patient, regardless of health insurance status. All community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva test and flu vaccination. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, public school teachers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, school identification card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also bring that with you.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center remind all residents that mobile testing is only one way to get tested. COVID-19 saliva screening and antibody testing are also available by appointment at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. To make an appointment please visit https://www.newbridgehealth.org/bergen-covid19-screening/ for more information.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center launched this innovative testing program bringing COVID-19 testing directly to local communities throughout the County. The program has performed nearly 35,000 tests, utilizing nearly 22,500 staff hours to support all aspects of the mobile testing program.

Advertisement