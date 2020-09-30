Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, September 30 2020
Limited In-Person Instruction Resumes at Bergen

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College students, faculty and staff masked up on the morning of Sept. 21 for the institution’s limited resumption of in-person instruction, including Dean of Health Professions Susan Barnard, D.H.S. (pictured). At each facility entrance - including the Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center (pictured) - students, faculty and staff completed a two-step screening process featuring a mobile app-based COVID-19 risk assessment questionnaire and thermal temperature scan.

Entrants must pass both steps in order to gain access to a facility. The process represents one of the many protocols the College has deployed to help ensure a safe campus environment this semester, including requiring face coverings, providing students, faculty and staff with mandatory COVID-19 training and practicing enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of all campus common areas. For more information on the College’s limited reopening, visit Bergen.edu/COVID19.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

