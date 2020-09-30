Northern NJ Community Foundation Launches 'Hackensack on the Rise' Poster Project With County Grant Award
Graphic designer and visual artist Poramit Thantapalit, a Hackensack resident, will create a poster design illustrating the city's resurgence and renaissance. The poster will be heavily papered in a section of the downtown area, saturating Main Street businesses to create a visually colorful and impactful display communicating Hackensack's rise as a vibrant destination. The installation will beautify the area and shine a visual message of hope and resiliency to the community. During December or in early 2021, the organizers plan to mount the posters.
"NNJCF’s ArtsBergen is grateful to the BCDHCA for its support and flexibility this year. They allowed us to shift our project to use the arts to foster encouragement to the Hackensack community in the wake of the pandemic. Specifically, with COVID-19’s detrimental effects on small businesses, we are pleased to have a talented, hometown Hackensack artist bring positive messaging in a colorful poster installation to downtown Main Street," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
The 'Hackensack on the Rise' poster project is a collaborative effort of the Main Street Business Alliance, the Hackensack Creative Arts Team (CAT), the City of Hackensack, and the NNJCF's ArtsBergen initiative. The Hackensack CAT is a group of artists, merchants, organizational leaders and public officials collaborating to implement Creative Hackensack, a creative placemaking initiative to make the City of Hackensack an arts destination and a place where the arts thrive.
Creative placemaking integrates arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost the local economy. 'Hackensack on the Rise' is one of several projects CAT identified to implement the Creative Vision Statement developed with input from various members and sectors of the community.
Last fall, the NNJCF ArtsBergen installed 'The Hacktivator', a temporary live, interactive art installation, at the NJ Transit Bus Station on Atlantic Street in the city. Pedestrians interacted with 'The Hacktivator' booth by answering the question, What brings you back to life?. Upon submission of the answer into the booth, the booth and a sleeping performer awoke and the participant received a performance of a dance, rap, skit, or another art form. The information collected was used to develop future art installations reflecting Demarest Place and NJ Transit users' ideas and to engage the community about Demarest Place.
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
About ArtsBergen
ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.
