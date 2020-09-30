Invasion of privacy arrest in Paramus by

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Romeo Sanchez, 47 yoa, of West New York, NJ, for Invasion of Privacy.

On August 25, 2020, a Paramus resident reported that they had found a suspicious electronic device that was located in their families bathroom. The device was later determined to be micro camera with a micro SD memory card that had been secreted in the bathroom wall. The resident reported that they had hired a contractor identified as Romeo Sanchez to replace a window in their home. Sanchez had not finished the job and had reported that he would return at a later date and time to finish.

Paramus Detective Mark Pinajian was assigned the case. Examination of material stored on the camera revealed several video clips of the victim’s bathroom and other video clips of a bathroom in an unknown residence.

Detective Pinajian was able to track down Sanchez and interview him on September 17, 2020. At that time he admitted that he had placed the camera in the bathroom of the victim’s home and had planned on retrieving it when he returned to finish his job. Sanchez identified the additional location to be the bathroom of home he had done work in, located in Wayne NJ. Detective Pinajian was able to identify the victims in that case and turned that investigation over to the Wayne Police Department for prosecution. Anyone with further information should contact Detective Mark Pinajian at 201-262-3400 ext. 1429

The subject was placed under arrest for invasion of privacy and was booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Romeo Sanchez was arrested and charged on September 17, 2002 with: Invasion of Privacy 2C: 14-9c

