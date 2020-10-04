CarePlus Partners with Youth Villages to Launch LifeSet Program for At-Risk Youth Transitioning from Foster Care by

Thursday, October 01 2020 @ 06:02 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, N.J. (October 1, 2020) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces it has partnered with Youth Villages, a national leader in children’s mental and behavioral health, to launch its LifeSetTM program.

As a national model, LifeSet is designed to help young people ages 17 to 22 who are transitioning out of care and need assistance with independent living skills and support to navigate the changeover into adulthood.

CarePlus will be providing LifeSet services in Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Essex, and Morris counties through a three-year demonstration pilot funded by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) and Youth Villages. Utilizing trauma-informed care while implementing a wide variety of evidence-based practices, The LifeSet program at CarePlus will include comprehensive services that assist youth in achieving educational and vocational goals, housing stability, and independent living skills with a focus on self-care and healthy relationships.

Youth Village’s LifeSet program was established in 1999 as a bridge to successful adulthood for young people transitioning from foster care. In the program, specialists help young adults maintain stable and suitable housing, remain free from legal involvement, participate in educational or vocational programs, and develop the necessary life skills to succeed. Proven to significantly reduce the risk of homelessness, poverty, and intimate partner violence among the young adults served, LifeSet helps adolescents in vulnerable populations address family and support system issues while developing the skills necessary to transition from the child welfare system and build successful adult lives.

“We are thrilled to partner with Youth Villages to launch LifeSet, which will enable us to provide vital support services to young adults as they transition into adulthood,” said Nicole McQuillen, Senior Vice President of Children and Family Services at CarePlus. “Youths transitioning out of care face many barriers to success including lack of family support, financial resources, and many suffer from trauma. With proper support, we have seen young adults thrive and achieve their own personal goals. The funding provided by DCF will enable us to implement this national model to provide an array of wraparound support services that will help change the lives of many young adults in the communities we serve.”

"In the child welfare arena, we strive to develop connections for the young people in our care, so that they have a loving, stable relationship to turn to for support after transitioning out of the foster care system," said NJ DCF Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer, MSW. "The LifeSet model of services for transition-age youth is a data-proven curriculum in concrete life skills and healthy relationship coaching that uses individualized interventions and supports to achieve positive results and promote independent living. We're looking forward to partnering with Youth Villages to welcome the LifeSet model into New Jersey, in order to empower aging out youth with a safe, stable launchpad into adulthood."

As a leading provider of adolescent and family services in northern New Jersey, CarePlus offers a robust scope of services for youth including individual and family counseling, school clearances, skill building groups, substance abuse programs, case management, direct linkage to accredited community-based programs, direct in-class support, community outreach, support groups, after school and summer programs, and transitional programs to assist students with school and grade level changes. CarePlus’ scope of services empowers youth by providing the tools and resources they may need to successfully transition out of the children’s system of care and integrate into their communities as independent, self-sufficient adults. The LifeSet program will further bolster CarePlus’ comprehensive continuum of children and family services, focusing on the critical transition from foster care into adulthood.

For more information on the LifeSet program, contact Jamie Breitwieser at (201) 797-2660 extension 5837. To learn more about CarePlus’ robust continuum of children and family services, visit https://careplusnj.org/service-type/children-family-services/.

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in children’s mental and behavioral health bringing help and hope to more than 30,000 children, families and young people across the United States this year. The organization offers a continuum of evidence- and research-based programs, including residential treatment, foster care, adoption, crisis services and its two national models: Intercept, which offers intensive in-home services, and LifeSetTM, which gives former foster youth a good start on successful adulthood. The organization has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report, and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.youthvillages.org.

Advertisement