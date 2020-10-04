Attempted Sexual Assault arrest by

Thursday, October 01 2020 @ 06:05 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at approximately 1027 AM the Paramus Police Department responded to the area of Oradell Ave near Wilsey Court and the Garden State Parkway for a call of a disturbance between a male and female. The male was reported to be armed with a knife.

Paramus Officers Jamie Piccinich, Matt Mulick, Gregg Hooper, Jon Henderson and Sergeant Tom Coppo quickly arrived at the scene where they located the victim, a 35 yoa female, Paramus resident. She reported that while walking on Oradell Ave she was approached by a male who stopped and asked her where the bus stop was located. After answering the suspect, later identified as Hector Alameda, where the stop was, he demanded that she kiss him. The victim yelled and started to walk away from the suspect. At that time Alameda tackled the victim and started to drag her into the nearby shrub line. Alameda then attempted to sexually assault the victim. At this time a nearby resident observed the incident and ran over to assist. The suspect then got off of the victim, pulled out a folding knife and brandished it at the male who was attempting to help. The suspect then ran east towards Cambridge Street.

Officer Jamie Piccinich, Gregg Hooper and Matt Mullick located Hector Alameda walking on Cambridge Street. They approached the suspect and ordered him to stop. At this time Alameda pulled the folding knife from his pocket and turned towards the officers. The officers displayed their Taser devices and ordered him to drop the knife which he did. Officers then tackled and wrestled with Alameda who resisted arrest. Officers were assisted by off-duty New Milford Police Officer Andrew Lingnos who had observed the commotion.

The victim was treated for her injuries by Paramus EMS and was interviewed by Paramus and Bergen County Prosecutor Detectives.

The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. Paramus Detectives were assisted at this time by Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office. Alameda was later lodged in the Bergen County Jail to await his first appearance in court. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hector Alameda was arrested and charged on September 30, 2020 with:

Attempted criminal sexual assault 2C; 5-1/ 2C: 14-2c(1)

Aggravated assault with a weapon 2C: 12-1B(5)

Criminal sexual contact 2C: 14-3(B)

Possession of a weapon 2C: 39-4(D)

