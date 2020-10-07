Local sports medicine specialists offer safety tips for fall projects by

Tuesday, October 06 2020 @ 05:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Dr. Kenneth Montgomery and team at Tri-County Orthopedics advise on avoiding injuries during DIY boom as COVID-19 continues

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. (October 2020) – As COVID-19 has reduced travel and most activities outside the home, many have refocused their energies on do-it-yourself projects, which can come with their own set of risks, most commonly hand, arm, elbow and shoulder injuries.

From crafty décor to landscaping and home improvement, Dr. Kenneth Montgomery and his colleagues at Tri-County Orthopedics offers expert safety guidelines for adults and families to follow while undertaking any project this fall. Patients in need of specialized bone, joint and muscle care are encouraged to call (973) 538-2334 to be seen by Dr. Montgomery in Cedar Knolls at 197 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 300. Telemedicine appointments are also available. For urgent needs, patients can visit the practice’s Walk-In Clinic at the Cedar Knolls location.

“Every year, there are multitudes of minor and serious hand, wrist, shoulder and elbow injuries from home improvement projects and even crafts — this year, the risk may be higher with more people taking on projects while they spend more time at home during COVID-19,” says Dr. Montgomery. “From roof repair and landscaping to do-it-yourself home décor, fall projects can be fun and rewarding to accomplish, but they also come with some safety risks, so I wanted to share a list of guidelines for completing projects safely.”

Follow these safety tips from Tri-County Orthopedics to help avoid injuries when taking on a project:

Use the right tools — the right way: Ensure you have the proper tools for your project and know how to use them safely. Even hammering improperly can mean broken fingers. Additionally, deep cuts and even nerve injuries are common with scissors, craft knives and other small tools. Keep sharp objects away from children.

Pay total attention to power tools: From drills and saws to sewing machines, lawn mowers and weed whackers, be sure you know exactly how to operate a machine before you use it. To avoid a variety of traumatic orthopedic injuries, make sure your machine is stable and holding your complete focus, and do not put your hand or arm near drill bits, moving blades or needles before a machine is turned completely off.

Dress for the job: Safely using equipment means wearing the right equipment, so be sure to have on eye protection, a dust mask, gloves and proper attire as needed (no dangling jewelry, loose sleeves or baggy clothes that may trip you or get caught). If you have long hair, wear it up and out of the way. Shorts, bare feet and sandals are also ill-advised for most tasks, so be careful with leg- and footwear.

Keep your space clean: Make sure you do your work in a well-lit, clean and dry area with stable surfaces. You should also place any tool not being used in a safe location to help you avoid tripping injuries, like bruises, strains and wrist and ankle sprains.

Ladders are no laughing matter: To avoid fall-related injuries, such as fractures, shoulder or elbow dislocations, rotator cuff tears or more severe injuries, be sure to place ladders on a flat surface. Keep the weight centered and do not overextend to reach any item. Also, make sure someone is holding the ladder.

Take a break when you need one: Taking breaks and varying your tasks can help prevent acute injuries, such as strains in your back, forearm and upper arm muscles, as well as chronic injuries, such as shoulder tendinitis or elbow conditions, like cubital tunnel syndrome or tennis elbow. Listen to your body, especially if heavy lifting is involved.

"If you sustain an injury while working with tools or doing heavy lifting and you feel any numbness, pain or loss of function in your arm or other extremities, seek medical attention," says Dr. Montgomery. “Serious injuries should be seen by a specialist as soon as possible.”

Dr. Montgomery completed his training in orthopedic surgery at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery. He later underwent two additional years of surgical training through fellowships in sports medicine and hand and upper extremity surgery at the Nicholas Institute of Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma and Harvard Hand and Upper Extremity Service, respectively. Dr. Montgomery serves as a specialist at the Sports Medicine Center and the Hand & Upper Extremity Center at Tri-County Orthopedics in Cedar Knolls, where he provides advanced care for sports-related and joint injuries and conditions, including nonoperative management and minimally invasive surgical treatment.

To learn more about orthopedic safety or schedule a safe appointment with Dr. Montgomery or one of the many experts at Tri-County Orthopedics, call (973) 538-2334.

For more than 30 years, Tri-County Orthopedics, the most preferred, recognized and awarded orthopedic practice in the region, and its highly trained orthopedic specialists have been committed to providing excellent treatment and care for every bone, joint and muscle in the body to area residents. Through the practice’s six centers of excellence at five locations in Cedar Knolls, Bedminster, Sparta, Denville and Bridgewater, Tri-County Orthopedics offers care for the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, neck, shoulder, spine and wrist as well as joint replacement and revision, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation and sports medicine. Tri-County Orthopedics’ doctors proudly serve as the official orthopedic providers for Drew University, Delbarton School, Roxbury High School, Morristown-Beard School, Morris Hills High School, The Pingry School, Ridge High School, Bernards High School, Morris Catholic High School and Parsippany High School. For more information regarding Tri-County Orthopedics and its specialists, visit www.Tri-CountyOrtho.com, “like” Tri-County Orthopedics on Facebook or follow @TriCounty_Ortho on Twitter.

Advertisement