Habitat Bergen's Hounds for Home event by

Tuesday, October 06 2020 @ 06:08 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

October 5, 2020 – Westwood, NJ Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County hosted Homes for Hounds on Saturday, October 3rd at the Habitat ReStore in Westwood. Habitat volunteers formed five teams and began building and decorating dog houses in mid-September.

Friends of Habitat Bergen then voted online--$1 per one vote--for their favorite Home for a Hound. The initiative culminated in a safe, outdoor event on Saturday showcasing the finished products. The winning Home for a Hound was Team One-The ReStore! Habitat Bergen auctioned off the completed dog houses to attendees via an auction, and Team One’s doghouse also garnered the highest bid.

In addition to featuring the Homes for Hounds, Habitat Bergen invited the Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue organization to participate in the festivities and secure homes for several puppies and kittens. Additional event partners included the McInerney Jansen Family Foundation, Conrads Ice Cream of Westwood, Westwood Veterinary, Elixir Kitchens, and A Bite of Heaven Catering.

The Teams:

Team One – Team Teri and the ReStore! The ReStore Director and loyal volunteers.

Team Two – Habitat Greyheads – Our dedicated volunteer-retirees lent their building skills to create a Home for a Hound!

Team Three – Habitat Greyheads – More amazing talent from Greyheaded volunteers.

Team Four – Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital contributed with their “Hound” expertise!

Team Five – Team Women Build! These ladies not only build onsite, but they host DIY events and other fundraising events to raise important funds for Habitat Bergen.

All proceeds from the event benefitted Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County’s current project at 95 Sand Road in Westwood-- a single-family home for a veteran family. We have begun site work and we will welcome volunteers later this fall! Visit habitatbergen.org for more information!

“The event was a huge success on many levels,” said Maureen Cameron, Executive Director or Habitat Bergen. “We’re particularly excited that our next build is right here in Westwood, and this event gave us the opportunity to raise funds, showcase our next project, and make more people aware of the fabulous finds in the ReStore.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is to provide decent, affordable homes for hardworking Bergen County families. We join in a common goal with other affiliates of this international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low income families through a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat is a people-to-people partnership that joins together all people, regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status. For more information visit www.habitatbergen.org or contact Maureen Cameron at 201-457-1020 or [email protected]

Photo caption: Women Build – Habitat Women’s Build committee supports the affiliate by building and raising funds.

Advertisement