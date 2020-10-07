Hackensack Meridian Health recognized as a Most Wired Health Network by

October 6, 2020 - Edison, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive and integrated health network, has again received a Most Wired designation from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as part of the 2020 CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired annual survey. This designation recognizes that HMH infuses technologies in our clinical and business programs to improve health care in our communities.

“We continually strive to implement the latest advances in health care information technology to ensure the best health outcomes and patient experience possible. We are proud of this latest Most Wired designation, especially because it recognizes the innovation that was required during the unprecedented COVID-19 surge earlier this year,” says Gail Keyser, Interim Co-Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Chief of Health Applications at Hackensack Meridian Health.

“The unique challenges we have faced in 2020 make all that we have accomplished even more inspiring and provides a roadmap for our continued success as we build the systems across the network that will transform care delivery, provide greater access and improve quality outcomes,” says Mark Eimer, Interim Co-Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health.

This year, HMH received a Quality Award (level 8). As noted by CHIME, this award recognizes HMH for having “deployed technologies and strategies” to help HMH analyze its data and for “starting to achieve meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes.”

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”

Hackensack Meridian Health was in the Top 125 health systems in the domestic category. A total of 30,135 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program. This year’s program included four separate categories: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international.

