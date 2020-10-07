Town Title Agency Raises Over $125,000 at Annual Golf Outing for Hackensack Meridian Health by

Tuesday, October 06 2020 @ 06:16 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Town Title Agency Hosts its 5th Annual Golf Outing at The Ridgewood Country Club and Raises Over $125,000 For Three Programs of Hackensack Meridian Health

All Net Proceeds Raised to Benefit Tackle Kids Cancer, the Inserra Diabetes Research Fund and the Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund for The Center for Behavioral Health and Medicine

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY – Oct. 6, 2020 – Last Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, Town Title Agency (Town Title), a full-service title insurance company based in New Jersey, held its fifth annual golf outing at the Ridgewood Country Club located at 96 W. Midland Avenue in Paramus, New Jersey and raised over $125,000. All net proceeds will be donated to the following three charities; all part of the Hackensack Meridian Health family:

Tackle Kids Cancer at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center

The Inserra Diabetes Research Fund at Hackensack University Medical Center; and

The Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund for The Center for Behavioral Health and Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Town Title started the golf outing as part of the company’s “Town Title Gives Back” initiative to showcase their commitment and dedication to the communities they serve.

“We are elated over the success of this year’s golf outing and the money we were able to raise for three amazing charities, that are very meaningful to our company and to us, personally,” said Christopher Rotio, Executive Vice President of Town Title and board member of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “We are dedicated to working alongside Hackensack Meridian Health and the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and are committed to supporting their research efforts through this annual event.”

This year’s event, which included a multitude of sponsors at various levels, kicked off with a performance by the Police Pipes and Drums of Bergen County and a Ferrari test drive experience provided by Ferrari of Central New Jersey, followed by a lunch buffet and a shot gun start to golf. The day concluded with a cocktail hour and reception dinner in which Lindsey Inserra, Vice President of Health and Wellness and Marketing at Inserra Supermarkets, was the honoree. Lindsey oversees health service programs across 23 Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite stores, offering nutritional education to the surrounding communities on a variety of health issues.

“I am extremely humbled and honored and and truly grateful for being recognized by an organization that really cares about giving back to those in our communities who rely on the health and counseling resources provided by the Hackensack University Medical Center and the amazing programs offered at Tackle Kids Cancer, The Inserra Diabetes Research Fund and The Caryl And Jim Kourgelis Fund for The Center for Behavioural Health and Medicine,” said Lindsey Inserra. “So many families, including my own know how diabetes, cancer and mental health challenges affect patients and their families alike. Thank you for this honor and I look forward to working with all of you to support these organizations,” Inserra added.

For more information on Town Title Agency visit https://towntitle.us/

About Town Title Agency

Town Title Agency is a full-service title insurance agency headquartered in Paramus, N.J. Founded in 2001, Town Title has grown to become a leader in the title search and settlement industry and has developed a reputation that is second to none. Over the past 19 years, Town Title has processed in excess of 21,000 title searches – and is still growing. Town Title Agency is licensed in New Jersey and New York and is an agent for Chicago Title Company and First American Title Insurance Company.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Its mission is to transform healthcare and be recognized as the leader of positive change.

