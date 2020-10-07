LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM
All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces locations for the next two weeks of the Bergen County Regional Community Testing Program which is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.
Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit https://www.research.net/r/BNBMCCovidMobile. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.
Regional Mobile Testing Site Dates and Community Partners:
Monday, October 5
Tenafly with Englewood Cliffs, Alpine, Cresskill Bergenfield, Dumont, Englewood
100 Riveredge Road, Tenafly
Tuesday, October 6
Fair Lawn with Saddle Brook, Elmwood Park, Glen Rock, Paramus, Ridgewood, Rochelle Park
Memorial Pool, Berdan Avenue & 1st Street, Fair Lawn
Wednesday, October 7
Palisades Park with Leonia, Ridgefield, Ridgefield Park, Fort Lee, Fairview, Cliffside Park, Edgewater
Lindbergh Elementary School, 401 Glen Avenue, Edgewater
Thursday, October 8
Paramus with Oradell, River Edge, Washington Township, Rochelle Park, Maywood
Paramus Municipal Swim Pool, Van Binsberger Blvd, Paramus
Tuesday, October 13
Lyndhurst with North Arlington, Rutherford, East Rutherford, Carlstadt, Wallington
255 Riverside Avenue, Lyndhurst
Wednesday, October 14
Cliffside Park with Fairview, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee
Cliffside Park High School parking lot, 64 Riverview Avenue, Cliffside Park
Thursday, October 15
Ridgewood with Ho-Ho-Kus, Glen Rock, Midland Park, Washington Township, Waldwick, Wyckoff
Graydon Pool, 200 Northern Parkway, Ridgewood
All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:
· 9am – 2:30pm for the general public
· 1:30 – 2:30pm priority hour for public school staff/faculty
ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.
Mobile testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. Residents can get tested at any regional community testing location and all community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva test and flu vaccination. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, public school teachers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, school identification card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also bring that with you.
