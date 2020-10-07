LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM by

All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces locations for the next two weeks of the Bergen County Regional Community Testing Program which is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.

Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit https://www.research.net/r/BNBMCCovidMobile. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.

Regional Mobile Testing Site Dates and Community Partners:

Monday, October 5

Tenafly with Englewood Cliffs, Alpine, Cresskill Bergenfield, Dumont, Englewood

100 Riveredge Road, Tenafly

Tuesday, October 6

Fair Lawn with Saddle Brook, Elmwood Park, Glen Rock, Paramus, Ridgewood, Rochelle Park

Memorial Pool, Berdan Avenue & 1st Street, Fair Lawn

Wednesday, October 7

Palisades Park with Leonia, Ridgefield, Ridgefield Park, Fort Lee, Fairview, Cliffside Park, Edgewater

Lindbergh Elementary School, 401 Glen Avenue, Edgewater

Thursday, October 8

Paramus with Oradell, River Edge, Washington Township, Rochelle Park, Maywood

Paramus Municipal Swim Pool, Van Binsberger Blvd, Paramus

Tuesday, October 13

Lyndhurst with North Arlington, Rutherford, East Rutherford, Carlstadt, Wallington

255 Riverside Avenue, Lyndhurst

Wednesday, October 14

Cliffside Park with Fairview, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee

Cliffside Park High School parking lot, 64 Riverview Avenue, Cliffside Park

Thursday, October 15

Ridgewood with Ho-Ho-Kus, Glen Rock, Midland Park, Washington Township, Waldwick, Wyckoff

Graydon Pool, 200 Northern Parkway, Ridgewood

All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:

· 9am – 2:30pm for the general public

· 1:30 – 2:30pm priority hour for public school staff/faculty

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

Mobile testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. Residents can get tested at any regional community testing location and all community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva test and flu vaccination. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, public school teachers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.

