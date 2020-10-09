Valley Nurse Recognized for Outstanding Leadership by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, October 7, 2020 — The Valley Hospital is pleased to announce that Nancy Barrett-Fajardo, Director, Medical-Surgical Services, has been recognized by the Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey (ONL NJ) with the organization’s Divisional Leader Award.

The award is annually given to one who demonstrates exceptional leadership in their role managing several departments. ONL NJ recognized Nancy with this award for both the vital role she has played over the past decade in the development of Valley programs and services that enhance the clinical care and patient service that the Hospital provides, and for her heroic work during the height of the pandemic.

The following is taken from the nomination submitted describing Nany’s many accomplishments:

Over the spring and summer of this year, Nancy orchestrated Medical-Surgical Command Operations while continuing to manage seven Medical-Surgical units, the Vascular Access Department, the Renal Care Center, and the Neurophysiology service. She helped oversee Valley’s first COVID-19 unit, including expanding capacity to care for more than 200 patients daily. Nancy’s leadership and decisive actions coordinating redeployed staff, facilitating negative pressure unit installations, ensuring 100 percent code status compliance, and maximizing Renal Replacement Therapy enhanced Valley’s care and saved patients’ lives.

Since joining Valley in 2009, Nancy has been involved in many initiatives to drive positive change, including leveraging the GetWellNetwork — an interactive patient care system — to increase patient, family, and staff interaction, developing protocols to address the needs of patients with central venous access devices and co-creating a stewardship program that developed an innovative surveillance model.

She has led many Valley Health System committees, including Healthy Work Environment & Staffing; Patient Experience; Stroke; and the Total Joint Replacement Center. Her oversight and leadership led to Valley’s achieving repeat Joint Commission Certifications in Stroke, Orthopedics, and Oncology. She also co-created Valley’s Leadership Academy mentorship program using a Magnet Nursing model.

Community involvement is also important to Nancy. She co-leads the team that provides community programs and screenings for Stroke and COPD, is helping to develop the “Footsteps in Faith” home-school program, and she serves on her church’s education committee.

