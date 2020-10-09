Valley Medical Group Welcomes Gastroenterologist Jonathan Pinto, M.D., MPH by

PARAMUS, NJ, October 8, 2020 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist Jonathan Pinto, MD, to the team at Valley Medical Group’s Center for Digestive Health.

Dr. Pinto treats patients diagnosed with a range of gastrointestinal conditions including acid reflux, celiac disease, h. pylori infection, Crohn’s Disease, colitis, and gastroparesis. He is passionate about providing colon cancer screening services as well as treating liver diseases and inflammatory bowel disease. He specializes in a variety of gastrointestinal procedures including upper endoscopy, video capsule endoscopy, colonoscopy, and therapeutic interventions for GI bleeding.

“My priority is to always provide excellent, high quality healthcare for my patients,” says Dr. Pinto. “Upon my introduction to Valley Medical Group, it was immediately apparent that the organization shares this focus.”

Dr. Pinto received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, and his Master’s in Public Health at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital Center in New York, and went on to complete his fellowship there in Gastroenterology.

“Being a gastroenterologist is extremely gratifying as it allows me to help improve my patients’ lives by relieving their gastrointestinal ailments and preventing colon cancer, as well as save lives with emergent procedures.” says Dr. Pinto. “I believe in empowering patients with information so they understand their condition, and we can treat their diagnosis in the best way possible, together, in partnership. My goal is always to deliver compassionate, holistic care to improve my patients' health, happiness and quality of life.”

Dr. Pinto joins The Center for Digestive Health, part of Valley Medical Group, located in Paramus. The Center is staffed with a specialized team of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals dedicated to providing the complete spectrum of gastrointestinal care.

Dr. Pinto participates in most insurance plans. His office is located at Valley Medical Group’s Center for Digestive Health in Paramus. To make an appointment with Dr. Pinto, please call 201-614-6130.

