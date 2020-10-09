James K. McCloskey II, MD, Named Division Chief of the Division of Leukemia by

Friday, October 09 2020 @ 04:13 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

At Hackensack University Medical Center’s John Theurer Cancer Center

HACKENSACK, NJ – James K. McCloskey II, MD, was named division chief of the division of Leukemia at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center, part of Hackensack University Medical Center (JTCC). Dr. McCloskey previously served as the interim chief for the Division of Leukemia and will continue in his role as director for the Program for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms at John Theurer Cancer Center.

Dr. McCloskey specializes in the care of patients with acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and myeloproliferative diseases. Before his appointment at JTCC, he was the chief fellow in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at Georgetown University Hospital, where he also completed his residency. He earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. His research interests focus on developmental therapeutics for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and myeloproliferative disorders, including chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML).

“I am honored to be named the division chief of the Division of Leukemia,” said Dr. McCloskey. “I am grateful to be part of an incredible team and look forward to continuing to build a program where we can offer our patients personalized, compassionate and cutting-edge care.”

Dr. McCloskey has extensive research experience, serving as primary investigator on multiple clinical trials, including those evaluating IDH inhibitors in AML, novel therapies for MDS, and pacritinib for patients with myelofibrosis. He has authored or coauthored numerous publications, including book chapters, reviews, and abstracts. He has published research on the treatment of adolescent ALL patients with pediatric-inspired induction regimens, as well as the outcomes of AML patients with monocytic differentiation.

Dr. McCloskey has presented a range of clinical work at major medical conferences, including meetings of the American Society of Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Georgetown University Research Day, and the Society of Comparative and Integrative Biology. His research was published in Blood, Advances in Clinical Oncology, OncoTargets and Therapy, and Breast Cancer Research and Treatment.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. McCloskey and welcome him in his new role at JTCC,’’ said Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Dr. McCloskey’s research contributions have advanced the field of leukemia care, and we are proud that he is now leading our leukemia care team.”

“Dr. McCloskey who joined us from Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center a few years ago, has a true passion for leukemia including a particular interest for precision medicine in AML and other myeloproliferative disorders; he has presented a range of clinical work at major medical conferences,” said Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., physician-in-chief, Hackensack Meridian Health, Oncology Care Transformation Service. “Jim has provided crucial leadership for the division and helped to spur tremendous growth in providing high-quality care to our patients. We are excited for the future of our Division of Leukemia under his direction.”

“John Theurer Cancer Center patients who are living with acute leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and myeloproliferative diseases will not only have access to Dr. McCloskey’s knowledge and experience, but they will also have access to the latest treatments through clinical trials,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

For more information, please contact Katherine Emmanouilidis, Director, Communications & Public Relations, 551-996-3764.

About John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is a member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium, one of just 16 NCI-approved cancer research consortia based at the nation’s most prestigious institutions. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four of its hospitals are among the top hospitals in New Jersey for 2020-21, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the health system has more top-ranked hospitals than any system in New Jersey. Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States and earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement