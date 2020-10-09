Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, October 09 2020 @ 09:00 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, October 09 2020 @ 09:00 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

BRIGHTLY LIGHTED BIKES RIDE HUDSON RIVER BIKEWAYS ON NY WATERWAY HUDSON LOOP

Bike JC, in partnership with NY Waterway and Hudson County Cultural & Heritage Affairs Tourism Development, is hosting a special Light Up the Loop bicycle ride along the Hudson Loop, a 10-mile trail along the Hudson County and Manhattan banks of the Hudson River, starting Friday, October 9, at 5:45 p.m. at the Grove Street PATH Plaza in Jersey City.

Cyclists who wish to participate can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-up-the-loop-tickets-123224956161.  The first 50 cyclists to register will receive a free ticket for the ferry from Paulus Hook in Jersey City to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan.

Cyclists also are urged to visit nywaterway.com to purchase e-tickets for the ferry, avoiding the need to purchase ferry tickets during the Light Up the Loop ride.

Cyclists will ride east on Christopher Columbus Boulevard to Exchange Place and then ride south on the waterfront promenade through Jersey City to Paulus Hook, where they will take the ferry to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City.

In Manhattan, cyclists will ride north along the Hudson River Park Bikeway to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal.

After crossing the Hudson River to Port Imperial in Weehawken, cyclists will proceed south along the Hudson River Bikeway through Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City to Exchange Place, where the ride ends.

Call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-up-the-loop-tickets-123224956161 for information.  Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
  • BRIGHTLY LIGHTED BIKES RIDE HUDSON RIVER BIKEWAYS ON NY WATERWAY HUDSON LOOP
Recent News
