Wholesome Pantry Reimagines Packaging and Products

Popular free-from and organic food lines update packaging and add new innovative items

Keasbey, NJ (October 6, 2020) – ShopRite has announced it is expanding and rebranding its award-winning Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic product lines that are available at all of its stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Wholesome Pantry products will also be available at Fresh Grocer stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer are supermarket banners of Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the country.

The popular private label brand of clean ingredient, affordable foods is being reintroduced this month with an updated look and feel, select new and innovative products, and a fresh tagline, “Food Set Free.”

“We’re thrilled to be introducing a bold new look for this beloved brand,” said Chris Skyers, vice president of Own Brands at Wakefern Food Corp. “Since its debut four years ago, the Wholesome Pantry line has offered delicious, free-from and organic products that are both budget-friendly and accessible. Now we’ve taken it to the next level, updating the brand with even more innovative products that we’re confident our shoppers are going to love.”

The Wholesome Pantry lineup can be found in nearly every aisle, including frozen, produce, dairy, and meat. More than 100 newly branded items, such as nut butters, organic fruits and vegetables and packaged salads, will arrive on store shelves beginning early October.

The rebrand will also include the launch of new innovative products including organic Kombucha, in flavors like ginger lemon, and coconut watermelon elderberry. Also included in the launch will be organic frozen breakfast bowls that provide a quick, well-balanced meal to start the day.

ShopRite plans to add dozens of new Wholesome Pantry products over the next 24 months, including baking, condiments, dry pasta, grains, snacks, seafood and meatless entrees. Shoppers can purchase the new products in store, or online via ShopRite’s online shopping service, ShopRite from Home.

The tagline for the new campaign, “Food Set Free,” will be prominently displayed as part of the relaunch, which will be supported by a robust digital marketing program. As part of the campaign, shoppers will be able to download online recipe suggestions and view live cooking demonstrations on the supermarket’s corporate Facebook and Instagram accounts. The demonstrations will feature members of ShopRite’s dietitian team.

“For customers looking for organic or better-for-you options, our Wholesome Pantry line is a great solution that checks a lot of boxes when it comes to feeling good about the meals you serve yourself and your family,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of Health and Wellness at Wakefern. “We’re excited about Wholesome Pantry's refreshed look and feel, and can’t wait to help our customers create delicious recipes by incorporating these items into their favorite meals.”

The best-selling Wholesome Pantry line, which consists of both Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic, offers consumers quality equal to or better than national brands.

The Wholesome Pantry Organic line offers the same free-from standards as its conventional counterpart, Wholesome Pantry, plus an additional USDA Organic Certification. All Wholesome Pantry Organic products are considered non-GMO under the USDA’s National Organic Program.

The rebrand of Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic follows the successful 2019 launch of ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Paperbird private label brands. The new flagship brands combine the best of ShopRite value and innovation with a distinct and modern brand style and ethos. Bowl & Basket foods pair thoughtfully selected ingredients at a budget friendly price. Paperbird offers a line of effective and beautifully designed household products that look as good as they clean.

For more information about the Wholesome Pantry brand relaunch, visit shoprite.com/wholesomepantry.

