New Jersey Applebee's Offer Guests Scary Good October Specials

Friday, October 09 2020 @ 04:19 PM EDT

News & Views

Kids 12 and Under in Costume Eat Free Thursday, October 31; Spooky Sips Drink Specials for Adults 21 and Over

ALLENDALE, NJ (October 1, 2020) – Applebee’s locations in New Jersey are bewitching guests young and old with a kids eat free Halloween special for costumed children on Saturday, October 31 as well as Spooky Sips cocktails for adults all month long*.

Families who dine-in at Applebee’s in costume on Halloween will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, including cheesy quesadillas and crunchy chicken tenders. Children can also select either milk, chocolate milk, lemonade, orange juice, apple juice or soda to drink.

For adults who want to get in on the Halloween spirit, everyone’s favorite, scary, holiday cocktails are back for a limited time. Now through Halloween, Applebee’s is serving up Spooky Sips in a signature Mucho glass for only $5.**

Cure cravings with the Tipsy Zombie – an eye-popping, tropical blue cocktail – made with Bacardi Superior, a float of Midori and topped with a gummy brain. Or guests can sink their teeth into the Dracula’s Juice – part margarita and part daiquiri, this cocktail is a shapeshifter just like Dracula! This frozen libation is made with Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wildberry and margarita mix. Plus, Spooky Sips are available for To Go at participating locations. Find an Applebee’s location near you to enjoy these scary good cocktails.

The Halloween specials are available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union and Wall.

*This Kids Eat Free special will be available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Saturday, October 31 only.

*This promotion consists of two free kids’ meals with the purchase of one adult entrée.

*Valid through dine-in only.

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Spooky Sips available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 145 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including six restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls and Holmdel, NJ with a location coming soon to Princeton, NJ. Doherty Enterprises is recognized as the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 59th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 28th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 1,700 people and donated over $3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

