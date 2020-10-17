ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM
All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces locations for the next two weeks of the Bergen County Regional Community Testing Program which is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.
Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.
Regional Mobile Testing Site Dates and Community Partners:
Monday, October 19
Hackensack with South Hackensack, Moonachie, Teterboro, Rochelle Park, Maywood, River Edge, Bogota, Little Ferry, Lodi
Hackensack Recreation Department (M& M Building) 116 Holt Street, Hackensack
Tuesday, October 20
Hasbrouck Heights with Carlstadt, Little Ferry, Moonachie, South Hackensack, Teterboro, Wallington, Wood Ridge
204 Oldfield Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ (Parking Lot North of Depken Field)
Wednesday, October 21
Englewood with Englewood Cliffs, Tenafly, Teaneck, Leonia, Fort Lee
Veterans Memorial Park 1 Depot Square, Englewood
Thursday, October 22
Old Tappan with Northvale, Rockleigh, River Vale, Norwood, Harrington Park
Northern Valley Regional HS 150 Central Avenue, Old Tappan
Monday, October 26
Franklin Lakes with Oakland, Mahwah, Wyckoff, Waldwick, Midland Park, Allendale
480 DeKorte Drive, Franklin Lakes
Tuesday, October 27
Teaneck with Englewood, Bergenfield, New Milford, Hackensack, Bogota, Ridgefield Park, Leonia
Richard Rodda Community Center 250 Colonial Court, Teaneck
Wednesday, October 28 (rescheduled)
Ramsey with Mahwah, Upper Saddle River, Saddle River, Allendale, Montvale
1 Erie Plaza, Ramsey
Thursday, October 29
New Milford with Bergenfield, Cresskill, Dumont, Haworth, Oradell, River Edge
814 River Road, New Milford (Old Shop Rite)
Friday, October 30
River Vale with Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, Washington Township, Westwood, Woodcliff Lake
River Vale Town Hall 406 Rivervale Road, River Vale
All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:
· 9am – 2:30pm for the general public
· 1:30 – 2:30pm priority hour for public school staff/faculty
ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.
Mobile testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. Residents can get tested at any regional community testing location and all community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva test and flu vaccination. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, public school teachers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, school identification card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also bring that with you.
