ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR FALL REGIONAL MOBILE TESTING PROGRAM by

Friday, October 16 2020 @ 09:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

All testing sites will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu shots

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces locations for the next two weeks of the Bergen County Regional Community Testing Program which is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. All testing locations this fall will offer COVID-19 saliva tests and flu vaccinations.

Residents can pre-register for their test at a Regional Community Mobile Testing site through an online portal to receive priority processing. To pre-register visit www.BergenCOVIDTesting.com. Please note, residents who choose to pre-register for testing must bring their mobile device for check-in.

Regional Mobile Testing Site Dates and Community Partners:

Monday, October 19

Hackensack with South Hackensack, Moonachie, Teterboro, Rochelle Park, Maywood, River Edge, Bogota, Little Ferry, Lodi

Hackensack Recreation Department (M& M Building) 116 Holt Street, Hackensack

Tuesday, October 20

Hasbrouck Heights with Carlstadt, Little Ferry, Moonachie, South Hackensack, Teterboro, Wallington, Wood Ridge

204 Oldfield Ave, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ (Parking Lot North of Depken Field)

Wednesday, October 21

Englewood with Englewood Cliffs, Tenafly, Teaneck, Leonia, Fort Lee

Veterans Memorial Park 1 Depot Square, Englewood

Thursday, October 22

Old Tappan with Northvale, Rockleigh, River Vale, Norwood, Harrington Park

Northern Valley Regional HS 150 Central Avenue, Old Tappan

Monday, October 26

Franklin Lakes with Oakland, Mahwah, Wyckoff, Waldwick, Midland Park, Allendale

480 DeKorte Drive, Franklin Lakes

Tuesday, October 27

Teaneck with Englewood, Bergenfield, New Milford, Hackensack, Bogota, Ridgefield Park, Leonia

Richard Rodda Community Center 250 Colonial Court, Teaneck

Wednesday, October 28 (rescheduled)

Ramsey with Mahwah, Upper Saddle River, Saddle River, Allendale, Montvale

1 Erie Plaza, Ramsey

Thursday, October 29

New Milford with Bergenfield, Cresskill, Dumont, Haworth, Oradell, River Edge

814 River Road, New Milford (Old Shop Rite)

Friday, October 30

River Vale with Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, Washington Township, Westwood, Woodcliff Lake

River Vale Town Hall 406 Rivervale Road, River Vale

All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:

· 9am – 2:30pm for the general public

· 1:30 – 2:30pm priority hour for public school staff/faculty

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

Mobile testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. Residents can get tested at any regional community testing location and all community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva test and flu vaccination. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, public school teachers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.

Advertisement