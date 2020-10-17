CarePlus and NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy Celebrate Virtual Ribbon Cutting of New Maternal and Family Center in Paramus, N.J. by

CarePlus maternal health experts and Bergen County Executive Tedesco highlight the need for expanded maternal health services

Paramus, N.J. (October 14, 2020) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, was joined by New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, for a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony today to commemorate the recent opening of its Maternal and Family Center at its headquarters in Paramus, N.J.

Staffed by CarePlus experts who have received specialty training and certifications in perinatal mental health from Postpartum Support International (PSI), CarePlus’ Maternal and Family Center was established to meet the mental health care needs for women and families who are trying to conceive, currently pregnant or postpartum, or who have suffered grief or loss. The program provides specialty care with expertise in treating the whole family, including pregnancy in teens and young adults.

“Untreated mental health issues can cause serious complications during pregnancy and birth, throughout early childhood and potentially long-term,” said Daniel Finch, MD, PMH-C, Chief Medical Officer at CarePlus. “The cumulative trauma of COVID-19 has longstanding impacts on pregnant women and families which is why it is more vital than ever to increase access to maternal mental health care. We are proud to officially mark the opening of our Maternal and Family Center and look forward to providing families in the communities we serve with access to wraparound maternal mental health services without being cost-prohibitive.” Dr. Finch is the first and only physician in New Jersey to attain the perinatal mental health certification (PMH-C), which requires additional training in treating a woman's mental health during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

CarePlus’ Maternal and Family Center looks to break the stigma often associated with maternal mental health, so women are no longer left suffering in silence. The program is designed to address all mental health issues in and around pregnancy, and to provide personalized and compassionate care to women and their families when they need it most.

“By providing mental health resources and treatment for mothers as well as their families, the CarePlus Maternal and Family Center creates an important opportunity for understanding, compassion and treatment,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “Breaking the stigma of seeking help for a mental health issue is vitally important, and I am hopeful that because of CarePlus and organizations like it, soon no one will have to suffer in silence.”

The Maternal and Family Center’s specialized services include: counseling for individuals, couples and families; support groups; medication education, evaluation and management; family education and support for fathers, spouses, partners and loved ones; case management; care coordination with primary care doctors, OB/GYNs and outside mental health professionals; and referrals to supportive services as needed.

For more information or to make a referral, please call 201-986-5000 and ask for the Maternal and Family Center. The center operates Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm but hours are flexible based on individual needs.

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

