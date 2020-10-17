Local Charities to Receive $1.5 Million as a Result of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer by

More than $36 million has been donated to area hospitals, food banks, education and youth programs since 1992, when ShopRite became title sponsor of the event

Galloway, NJ (October 12, 2020) -- The 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Jersey Shore coastline, brought the biggest names on the LPGA Tour to the famed Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway, New Jersey. The tournament took place from Oct. 1-4 and generated $1.5 million in grants for dozens of local nonprofits.

“We were delighted to once again host this great event in 2020,” said ShopRite spokesperson Karen Meleta. “Considering the extraordinary circumstances we all find ourselves in this year, our golf tournament will have an even greater impact on the organizations we support. We are incredibly proud to donate $1.5 million in grants to groups that are on the front lines in fighting hunger, supporting families and conducting important research and treatment to help those struggling with life-threatening illnesses.”

Charitable and nonprofit organizations that are receiving grants include, but are not limited to:

Alzheimer's New Jersey

Embrace Kids Foundation

Special Olympics New Jersey

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Goodwill Delaware & Delaware County

St. Barnabas Medical Center Foundation

Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Kessler Foundation

Val Skinner Foundation

“We are extremely proud to be associated with ShopRite's support of our region," said Tim Erensen, managing partner at Eiger Marketing Group, which owns the event. “We want to thank ShopRite for their charitable donations and for everything they did to help make this event a true highlight on the LPGA tour calendar.”



Mel Reid won this year’s event at 19 under par, finishing two strokes ahead of runner up Jennifer Kupcho. In her victory, Reid joins LPGA greats Lexi Thompson, Annie Park, Anna Nordqvist and Stacy Lewis who have previously taken home the champion’s trophy. New Jersey’s own Megha Ganne – a high school student in Holmdel – also competed in the tournament. Megha is a former New Jersey State Golf Association Junior Girls champion, and qualified and competed in the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer is supported by more than 450 companies. The 120-player field competed over four rounds for a total purse of $1.3 million. The tournament was televised live on the Golf Channel.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $36 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

About the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer

The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer is one of the largest and most prestigious events on the LPGA tour. It’s held annually in Atlantic City and features the world's best female golfers. The event, owned and operated by Eiger Marketing Group, is held on the Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel. To date, ShopRite has donated more than $36 million to local charities through its association with LPGA.

