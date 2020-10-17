The Community Chest's Coronavirus Emergency Fund Makes Second Round of Grants Totaling $130,000 by

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; October 11, 2020) -- The Community Chest announces a second round of grants, totaling $130,000, was awarded to 17 agencies form the organization's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need in eastern Bergen County, New Jersey. These nonprofit agencies will use their grant awards to purchase Personal Protective Equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer, protective gowns, gloves, latex dividers, air purifiers and other necessary hygienic equipment required to provide services in their offices to clients experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients



The 2020-2021 grant recipients are:



•Bergen Family Center

•Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative

•Bergen's Promise

•Center for Food Action

•The Center for Hope and Safety

•Englewood Health

•Flat Rock Brook Nature Association

•JCC Thurnauer School of Music

•Jewish Family and Children's Services of Northern NJ

•Metropolitan Community Center

•Planned Parenthood of Central & Greater North Jersey

•Spectrum for Living Development Corporation

•Tenafly Nature Center

•Vantage Health System

•West Side Infant and Teen Parent Program

•Women's Rights Information Center

•YWCA of Bergen County



Throughout the year, other awards were provided to address the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and to support the organization's leadership program. This past spring, The Community Chest created the Coronavirus Emergency Fund and raised funds for agencies to meet the escalating crisis and needs of residents in eastern Bergen County. The Fund awarded over $50,000 in grants to 13 agencies and a grant of $1,000 to Tenafly Cares to aid senior citizens, families, and children experiencing food insecurity. Awards totaling $2,250 were also given to two recipients of the High School Young Women's Leadership Awards program. The Chest awarded a $500 grant to the NAACP Englewood for their Taco Truck, a fun event for Englewood youngsters that provided them with an enjoyable activity, while being home bound during the summer.

Requests Exceed Funds Available

With a mission to strengthen the community through partnership, leadership and philanthropy, The Community Chest awarded the grants to local nonprofits through a competitive process managed by the organization's Allocations Committee and approved by the Board of Managers. During the organization's 87th year, funds were raised through an annual campaign and fundraisers to address the escalating needs of residents in eastern Bergen County from COVID-19. The Chest's grant awards service approximately 50,000 people annually.



"During the pandemic, all of the nonprofit agencies pivoted their system of providing services to accommodate their clients' needs, while they sheltered in place at home. The Chest's grants support these agencies' new methods of delivering services and will help some prepare their offices for staff to return safely," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 87 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Caption: A Metro Community Center volunteer sorts bags of foods to distribute to consumers.

Photo Credit: Metro Community Center

