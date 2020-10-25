Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Named One of Seven Finalists in 28th Annual New Jersey Family Business of the Year Awards by

Hackensack, N.J. (October 22, 2020) – Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, announces it has been named a finalist at the 28th Annual New Jersey Family Business of the Year Awards.

Alfred Sanzari Enterprises was one of seven family-owned businesses honored at the awards program which took place virtually on October 21st. Also named a finalist in the Family Business of the Year Awards in 2018, this recognition marks the second time Alfred Sanzari Enterprises has been honored.

Hosted by the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Fairleigh Dickinson University, the Family Business of the Year Awards recognize New Jersey family businesses that have showcased superior dedication to their industry, commitment to family values, vision, and contribution to their communities.

Currently celebrating its 75th anniversary, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises has long been one of New Jersey’s most respected commercial real estate developers and property managers. Guided by the founding ideals espoused by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ namesake, Alfred Sanzari, the firm has adhered to the highest standards of integrity and trustworthiness in every aspect of its work over seven-plus decades. As the firm enters its third generation of family leadership, it continues to uphold those values in the management of its six-million-square-foot office, residential, industrial and hospitality portfolio and the communities where it is located.

“It’s a remarkable honor to once again be recognized among some of New Jersey’s most prestigious family owned businesses,” said Ryan Sanzari, COO at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. “The solid foundation my grandfather build for this company has ensured an unwavering commitment to our employees, our tenants, our family, and the communities in which we do business, all of whom have been instrumental in ensuring our firm’s success for over seven decades.”

Today, Ryan Sanzari, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ third generation of family leadership, guides the company while drawing on the expertise and wisdom of his father, David Sanzari, and uncle, Ben Sanzari, who are still deeply involved in the trajectory of the organization. Building upon the organization’s 75 years of success, Ryan Sanzari is carrying on the company’s legacy while creating a more agile and efficient company that is well-equipped to take on the real estate challenges of the future. By streamlining the company’s operational aspects, the firm has taken strides to remodel its departmental structure, reporting lines, infrastructure, and software capabilities to help prepare the company for another 75 years of success.

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm with over seven decades of multi-generational development and management experience. Rooted in integrity and driven by innovation, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is committed to responsible, modern development that enhances the communities in which they work. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises’ ownership structure and investment strategy allows unique flexibility in sourcing new projects while strengthening their ownership legacy of existing assets. Additional information on Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is available online at www.sanzari.com.

Photo IDs (from L to R): (1) David Sanzari, Alfred Sanzari, Ben Sanzari; (2) David Sanzari, Ryan Sanzari

