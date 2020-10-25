Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Reinvents Buffet Concept With Reopening of Fresh Harvest by

Thursday, October 22 2020 @ 01:28 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

As An All-You-Can-Eat Dining Experience

Atlantic City, N.J. (Oct. 22, 2020) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is the first casino in Atlantic City to reopen their buffet as a new socially distanced all-you-can-eat concept. The newly reopened Fresh Harvest safely delivers all the classic comforts and international favorites of a buffet straight to the table for a one-time price of $29.99 per person.

The expansive menu features American classics including Sliced Brisket, BBQ Pork Ribs and New England Clam Chowder, as well as international favorites including General Tso’s Chicken, Vegetable Lo Mein, Italian Chopped Salad, Ravioli and more. Also included in the flat rate are soft drinks and several delectable desserts including New York Cheesecake Parfaits, Chocolate Pot de Creme and additional seasonal sweets.

Along with the regulations for indoor dining mandated by the state, Fresh Harvest follows Hard Rock Atlantic City’s stringent Safe + Sound protocols, ensuring good, clean fun. Fresh Harvest is open Sunday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m.

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City’s go-to entertainment destination. The property features endless gaming, multiple dining options, a full-service spa, lavish guest rooms and a gaming floor that boasts 2,200 slots and 120 table games, along with a dedicated Sportsbook. Currently operating at a mandated limited capacity, the resort destination unveiled new and thorough Safe + Sound protocols, which include the requirement of face coverings and temperature scans for all guests and team members upon entering the building. A new Safe + Sound Clean Team was also established to focus on cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces. More than 200 hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed in high-traffic areas such as key guest and team member entrances and additional air filters were added in common areas to increase the quality of air circulation, maximizing the exchange of fresh air. The property offers five spacious outdoor dining options to complement its In-Room Dining menu, while adhering to current New Jersey indoor dining restrictions, including the Beach Bar, Hard Rock Cafe, Sugar Factory, Balcony Bar and the new addition of Fish & Co., which offers ocean views, seafood favorites and refreshing cocktails. The music-inspired offers guests a look at one of the world’s largest music memorabilia collections, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage, currently from a limited menu. From casino games and entertainment to one-of-a-kind amenities and luxe accommodations, Hard Rock Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience for all types of travelers. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24-Hour In-Room Dining and towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach. For more information including continued updates on the Safe + Sound protocols or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s America’s Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine’s Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world’s greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Advertisement