HOBOKEN'S 7 SEVENTY HOUSE LEADS FALL LEASING SURGE ON NEW JERSEY'S HUDSON RIVER GOLD COAST

Thursday, October 22 2020 @ 01:30 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HOBOKEN, NJ – While fall temperatures may be dropping, leasing on the New Jersey Gold Coast is heating up. Late September and early October have delivered a surge of activity in the apartment market, putting velocity levels in line with traditional totals during the fall leasing season.

Activity is greatest in luxury and highly amenitized apartment buildings, many of which are reporting a significant uptick in leases signed over the past weeks as the renting public recognizes the incredible value now available. These signature properties have proven to offer all that today’s renter desires, including larger homes ideal for remote work, private amenities that include outdoor space, coworking spaces and lifestyle facilities such as fitness centers and lounges.

Pacing the Jersey Gold Coast market has been 7 Seventy House, a 424-home luxury apartment building on Hoboken, N.J.’s western edge. The building has recorded over 20 leases signed in the past few weeks alone, bringing it past the notable mark of 85% leased, according to The Marketing Directors, its exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

“After a slow start to fall, we’ve seen leasing increase dramatically across all of Hudson County,” says Jaqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “Leading the pack has been 7 Seventy House, which truly provides every attribute desired in the 2020 rental market. There’s plenty of room to spread out with an abundance of open space and well-designed homes with highly functional layouts. Its amenity package is one of the largest and most comprehensive in the region, providing access to a long list of recreational amenities to keep residents busy with social distancing guidelines in place.”

Neatly tucked away at 770 Jackson Street, 7 Seventy House is uniquely located to allow residents to enjoy a less congested and crowded environment, with a dynamic urban lifestyle just a short walk away.

Right outside the doors of 7 Seventy House is a two-acre resiliency park built and donated to the city by the development team. The public open space provides a tranquil buffer from the hustle-and-bustle of city life and boasts plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, expansive open areas to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets, a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses and a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium.

The 7th and Jackson Park is a perfect complement to the in-building amenities at 7 Seventy House, all of which are open under mandated social distancing guidelines. The five-star facilities include a penthouse pool and roof deck with lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, multiple outdoor gardens, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, play room, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. The amenity spaces are strategically located on multiple floors with views including the Manhattan skyline.

Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House offers services that include a 24-hour attended lobby and Hello Alfred concierge service. There’s also approximately 24,000 square feet of ground floor retail space that will serve residents and the Hoboken community.

Monthly rents for the studio, one-, two and three-bedroom homes at 7 Seventy Houses start in the $2,600s. Better yet, residences provide even greater value thanks to limited-time incentives that include up to three months free on a 24-month lease. The brand new apartments feature open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Kohler fixtures.

The landmark Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (MHS Architects)-designed building features a 14-story high rise tower with multiple terraced setbacks, a glass and brick exterior and a distinctive columned entryway.

Situated just steps from the 9th Street Light Rail Station, 7 Seventy House blends an upscale living experience with the convenience of quick access throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast,” including Hoboken’s PATH, New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals with service to Manhattan. Closer to home, there is a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more.

