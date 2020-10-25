Northern NJ Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Celebrates Art & Humanities Month by

Thursday, October 22 2020 @ 01:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Second "The Daily Arts Dose" Social Media Campaign Opens to Artists

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 18, 2020;)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative joins thousands of arts organizations, programs and communities nationwide to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month.

Advertisement