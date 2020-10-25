Meridian Health Foundation Hosting Circle of Compassion Virtual Celebration on November 19 by

Gifts to the virtual event will be 100 percent tax deductible and will benefit the Hackensack Meridian Health Circle of Compassion program.

Edison, NJ – October 19, 2020 – In lieu of its annual gala, Hackensack Meridian - Meridian Health Foundation will host a virtual program to raise funds for the Hackensack Meridian Health Circle of Compassion program, which provides compassionate, timely and equitable financial assistance to team members affected by a disaster or personal monetary hardship.

Called the Circle of Compassion Virtual Celebration – Essential Workers, Essential Needs, the virtual event will take place on November 19 at 4 p.m. and can be viewed at HackensackMeridianHealth.org/MHFVirtualEvent. The celebration will feature updates from Hackensack Meridian Health leadership, stories from COVID-19 survivors, moments of gratitude for frontline caregivers, a special appearance by Jon Stewart and more.

There is no cost to view the program, however gifts can be made in support of the Circle of Compassion program at HackensackMeridianHealth.org/MHFCelebration and are 100 percent tax deductible.

“There are no words to express how grateful we are for our team members’ commitment, especially during this time. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams came together, staying focused and dedicated; a true testament to the term, ‘health care heroes,’” says Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “The pandemic impacted all of us, yet when faced with the unimaginable, our colleagues stepped up to face the challenges head-on. We recognized the incredible personal strain that many were under, compounding the stress of fighting a new and terrifying virus, which is why it was so important for us to also care for their financial health through the launch of the Circle of Compassion program, in addition to the mental, emotional and spiritual support the network was already offering.”

To date, the program has provided financial assistance to over 1,300 team members, raising more than $2 million and awarding more than $1.5 million to team members who have demonstrated emergent need. Donations from generous community members have been received, however the program was kickstarted by gifts from 100 percent of the senior leadership team at Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Although a team member assistance fund previously existed at the network’s various foundations, the COVID-19 pandemic elevated the need for a comprehensive, network-wide program, as team members coped with the loss of their partners’ jobs, increased household expenses with children at home, the weight of caring for elderly parents and more,” says Joyce Hendricks, chief development officer, network philanthropy, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The recipients of these funds never thought they would need financial assistance and their gratitude has been immeasurable. I am so proud of our organizational leadership for recognizing this great need and personally making gifts in support of this important cause.”

In addition to general donations to the Circle of Compassion fund, community members, corporations and foundations may elect to make a donation to the event itself. Event participation levels remain in line with Meridian Health Foundation’s traditional sponsorships, however, support at certain tiers specific to this program will result in recognition at the Hackensack Meridian Health Reflection Garden at Roosevelt Park in Edison, NJ, which is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2021.

“This virtual event will offer an opportunity for everyone to pull together for a critical cause,” says Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer, Meridian Health Foundation. “Recipients of these funds are frontline workers who have been working tirelessly to support our community, and I am hopeful that the community will join me in supporting this vital resource for them. Gifts to this program can truly make a difference and without exaggeration, could literally help ensure that a family doesn’t go hungry or lose their home.”

To make a contribution in support of this event and cause, please visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/MHFCelebration. For more information, call 848-444-3275 or email [email protected]

